Manager uses Zesa employee as domestic worker

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) last week arrested suspended Zesa southern region manager King Dube on allegations of using one of the power utility's employees as his domestic worker, thus prejudicing the company of over US$17 000.Dube, who was suspended on allegations of engaging in underhand dealings together with eight other senior Zesa officials from the region, yesterday appeared before Gweru magistrate Edwin Marecha facing criminal abuse of office charges.He was remanded to March 29 on $20 000 bail and ordered to surrender his passport, reside at the given address, report three times a week at Gweru Central Police Station and not to interfere with investigations.The prosecution alleged that from January 2013 to the end of February 2017, Dube allegedly ordered a Zesa employee, Andrew Homa, to work as a domestic worker at his residence in Gweru.Homa was on the electricity utility's payroll and Dube assigned him to do domestic duties at his home.During the said period, Homa received US$17 568 in salaries from Zesa although he was working at Dube's private home.