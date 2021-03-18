Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP fingered in mine wars

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2021 at 05:52hrs | Views
NYANGA North MP Chido Sanyatwe (Zanu-PF) has been fingered in a fierce fight over gold mining claims.

The legislator is the wife of Zimbabwe's ambassador to Tanzania Anselem Sanyatwe, former boss in the Presidential Guard.

Sanyatwe is accused of threatening violence against a fellow Zanu-PF official, Julius Manyuchi, who is part of the Chisero Mining Syndicate.

In a letter dated March 9, 2021 addressed to Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro and copied to Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and the President's Office in Manicaland, Manyuchi accused Sanyatwe and her colleagues of threatening violence against him and blocking him from accessing his syndicate.

"I was embarrassed and belittled at that rally and several allegations and accusations were levelled against me. I was then ordered to vacate the area and rowdy artisanal miners numbering more than 800 demanded that I do so with immediate effect," he said referring to a March 6, 2021 meeting addressed by Sanyatwe.

"The Honourable MP (Sanyatwe) then told me to vacate as demanded and he told the people present that if I did not comply, they should simply block my way at Avilla Mission.

I now live in fear of being attacked on the way to my investment."

Manyuchi said he could not vacate the place after investing "several millions of dollars" at Chisero.

"I am also legally advised that the Honourable MP does not have the power to remove me from the syndicate as I am duly registered at the Ministry of Mines. I am also advised that it is illegal for a Member of Parliament to instigate violence or encourage people to break the law as she did," he said.

Manyuchi pleaded with the party to act on the matter and allow the law to be followed without the abuse of political power by the MP.

Sanyatwe confirmed seeing the letter yesterday, but accused Manyuchi of abusing over 5 000 artisanal miners in the area.

"He is in conflict with other miners," she said.

"The other miners came to my office and they are about 5 000 people. They accuse him of fraudulently finding his way into the claims and that he was abusing miners while not following the law. They wanted my intervention as the MP."

Sanyatwe accused Manyuchi of working against her.

"I was surprised to see him writing to Parliament and others instead of him coming to me. I have to protect my people and the President needs five million votes. All he said were lies," Sanyatwe said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1661 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days