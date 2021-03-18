Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bloodbath in Chamisa camp

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2021 at 05:56hrs | Views
PARLIAMENT yesterday sounded the death knell of the MDC Alliance after it announced the recall of six key legislators at the behest of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), effectively decimating the loose coalition of opposition parties which has now lost 48 MPs through recalls since last year.

The Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance garnered 88 seats during the July 2018 elections.

This is the first time PDP has recalled its MPs, taking a cue from MDC-T, which has recalled 42 MPs seconded to the MDC Alliance.

The latest recalls, which affected Tendai Biti (Harare East), Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula), and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South), came after High Court judge Justice Sylvia Chirawu-Mugomba ruled last Thursday that the PDP faction led by Lucia Matibenga had the power to recall its MPs seconded to the MDC Alliance.

Justice Chirawu-Mugomba, in an extempore judgment, ruled that once a person supported another party, it translated to "self-expulsion" from the original party.

In a letter sent to Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda to recall the six MPs, PDP secretary-general Benjamin Rukanda claimed that clauses 20 and 30 of the MDC Alliance agreement stipulated that the MPs remained PDP members despite winning the 2018 parliamentary seats on an MDC Alliance ticket.

Rukanda's letter to Mudenda said the recalls were in terms of section 129(1)(k) of the Constitution, which stipulates that the legislators concerned had ceased to belong to the PDP, which was a member of the MDC Alliance.

The MDC Alliance was formed in terms of the constitutive agreement signed by seven opposition parties on August 5, 2017.

"In terms of the agreement, seven political parties concluded a non-competing political co-operation agreement for purposes of contesting the 2018 general elections. In terms of clause 20 of the agreement, the member parties retained their individual identities and independence.

"Further, in terms of clause 30 of the agreement, each member party chose its own MPs given under its quota and retained authority over the same. Our party was a political party that these MPs belonged to at the time of the last election in 2018," read the PDP letter to Mudenda.

Rukanda's letter was copied to the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDCT, MDC led by Welshman Ncube, the Multi-racial Christian Democrats, Zanu Ndonga, Zimbabwe People First and Transform Zimbabwe.

Source - Chamisa,Biti,Recall

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1121 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

2 hrs ago | 1068 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

2 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

2 hrs ago | 548 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Police warn against mob violence

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man axes wife over love child

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

3 hrs ago | 398 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

13 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

15 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

15 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

15 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

15 hrs ago | 945 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

15 hrs ago | 373 Views

Matanga advises police officers

15 hrs ago | 1661 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

15 hrs ago | 1133 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

16 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

18 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

18 hrs ago | 3092 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days