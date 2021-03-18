Latest News Editor's Choice


Biti says recalls meant to paralyse Parliament's Public Accounts Committee

by Staff reporter
18 Mar 2021
Recalled Tendai Biti, who is MDC Alliance vice-president, claims that recalls from Parliament by a faction of the PDP working in cahoots with the ruling Zanu-PF party were meant to paralyse Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which he chaired.

He said the recalls of the six MPs were done when PAC was on the verge of releasing damning reports of corruption in State entities.

"We had those reports ready and my recall is to make sure these issues to do with corruption are not brought before Parliament. We will convene as a party and make sure we come up with a collective decision. Remember, we contested elections not under the PDP, but under the MDC Alliance," Biti said.

He said the real issue behind the recall of Chamisa's MPs was about cartels, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa who wanted to stop corruption cases from being publicised.

"Yesterday (Tuesday), they prevented me from moving a motion on Chilonga displacements in Parliament. Tomorrow (today), I was supposed to present a report on Zinara (Zimbabwe National Road Administration), and on Monday, we were supposed to cross-examine Zesa on (Kudakwashe) Tagwirei's Dema deal and Wicknell Chivhayo's Gwanda solar project. In a few weeks' time, we were going to table the issue of land barons in Harare. So the cartels and Mnangagwa are responsible for this recall," he said.

Meanwhile, former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu and former MDC Alliance senator James Makore have joined Zanu-PF.

The two met Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare yesterday.

The meeting was also attended by Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Masvingo provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira and politburo member Lovemore Matuke.

Their defections come barely three weeks after MDC Alliance deputy treasurer-general Lilian Timveos and MDC-T secretary for local government Blessing Chebundo also crossed the floor to the ruling party and were paraded at State House, with the ruling party saying it was expecting more defections from the opposition ahead of the 2023 elections.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days