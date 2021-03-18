Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ warns banks

by Staff rpeorter
18 Mar 2021 at 06:42hrs | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has warned banks which offer overdrafts to companies to buy foreign currency from the auction system saying such a move creates speculation in the market and promotes rent-seeking behaviour which drives inflation.

The foreign exchange auction system, introduced in June by the central bank, has been credited with stabilising the exchange rate.

In an update on Tuesday, RBZ governor John Mangudya said some banks were breaching one of the foreign exchange auction rules which mandates banks to ensure that applicants have enough local currency in their accounts to finance their bids.

"However, it has come to the attention of RBZ that some banks are not paying particular attention to this requirement and have instead been extending overdraft facilities to finance their customers' bids," Mangudya said.

"In line with the Bank's monetary targeting framework designed to control the growth of money supply, funding of bids through overdrafts and advances is discouraged. Where absolutely necessary, bank lending should be limited to a maximum of 50% of a bid."

He said under these exceptional circumstances, bidders would be required to have in their accounts a minimum balance equivalent to 50% to cover their bids adding that the bank's Exchange Control Division and the Financial Intelligence Unit would continuously monitor users of foreign exchange in the economy in order to deal with the malpractices.

This exercise has resulted in 12 entities being banned from participating in the foreign exchange auction while 62 entities are under investigation, Mangudya said.

Mangudya said the banned entities' respective bankers have been warned against breach of the foreign exchange auction rules.

RBZ is confident of the forex system and will continue improving the system to ensure companies procure forex from the formal system which can be controlled and supervised.

"The success has been achieved through market price discovery of the exchange rate and provision of a dependable foreign exchange market. Since the inception of the foreign exchange auction system, there has been a significant increase in both the number of bids and the value thereof from just under 100 bids valued at US$11m at the first auction to the current levels of over 500 bids valued at around US$40m at both the main and SME auctions," Mangudya said.

RBZ released top 100 beneficiaries of the foreign exchange auction system since inception with Cangrow Trading, Stanbic Investor Services (Nominees), Blue Ribbon, Surface Wilmar National Foods and Varun Beverages as the beneficiaries.

The top 100 beneficiaries accounted for 45% (US$290.9m) of the forex traded on the auction.

Other companies and individuals accounted for 55% (US$$348.5m). Government recently said it has the resources to sustain the auction.

Source - businesstimes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

3 hrs ago | 1633 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

3 hrs ago | 932 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

3 hrs ago | 274 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Police warn against mob violence

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Man axes wife over love child

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

4 hrs ago | 502 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

14 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

16 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

16 hrs ago | 966 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

16 hrs ago | 384 Views

Matanga advises police officers

16 hrs ago | 1712 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

16 hrs ago | 1201 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

17 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

19 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

19 hrs ago | 3185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days