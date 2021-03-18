Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

by Simbarashe Sithole
16 hrs ago | Views
Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) on Tuesday held a meeting in  Mvurwi where Mazowe North legislator Campion Mugweni was booed by the crowd after trying to protect three council workers who were recently arrested by Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission.

Mugweni who is desperately looking for support after losing in the DCC elections was on the receiving end as some members accused him for not coming back to his electorate.

"We were not at peace with Mugweni after he tried to accuse council chairperson Shereni Mazhambe of filing charges against the three council officials at Mvurwi council who are facing corruption charges," explained a source who declined to be named.

"Mugweni said the trio was not supposed to be arrested as they supported the ruling party much to the booing of the party members."

Mazowe DCC secretary for information Kushinga Dutiro could neither confirm nor deny the case while promising to call back.

"I will call you back,l am in a meeting," Dutiro said.

Mugweni chose to ignore the questions sent to him by Bulawayo24.com.

He is not new to controversy last year he allegedly refused to settle a US$120 253 loan or farming inputs advanced to him by contracting company Tian Ze Tobacco (Pvt) Ltd.

Though Mugweni acknowledged the debt, he insisted on repaying in local currency, citing the monetary policy that existed at the time the transaction was made.

Mvurwi residents have blasted both Mugweni and the council officials for being corrupt.

"As Mvurwi community we are not happy with our MP who is supporting people who duped us hence he is also corrupt," Fidelis Tsoka said.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

3 hrs ago | 1635 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

3 hrs ago | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

3 hrs ago | 427 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Police warn against mob violence

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Man axes wife over love child

4 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

14 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

16 hrs ago | 578 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

16 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

16 hrs ago | 966 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

16 hrs ago | 384 Views

Matanga advises police officers

16 hrs ago | 1713 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

17 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

19 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

19 hrs ago | 3187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days