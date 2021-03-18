Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

News / National

THE France-based duo of Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi are out of the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia this month.There had been speculation the two, who play for Lyon and Stade Reims, in the French top-flight league, would be released for the two matches, despite the restrictions being enforced by European countries, to try and contain the spread of Covid-19.However, 40 clubs from Ligue 1 and 2 agreed, unanimously, on Wednesday to bar their players from leaving the EU, and the European Economic Area, because of the quarantine period they would have to undergo, when they return to France from their assignments with their countries.The decision effectively ends any hopes for Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, to try and secure the influential duo for his team's two final qualifiers.The latest developments also vindicate The Herald's consistent reporting, from the start, that the two would not be available for national duty, in the matches against Botswana and Zambia."In the absence of an exemption for foreign international players made available to their national team, and in view of the response times imposed by international regulations, the clubs of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have decided to unanimously apply the FIFA circular of February 5, 2021 taking into account the many travel restrictions in the world," a statement from the Ligue de Football Professionel, said."In this context, the clubs will not make available for selection the foreign players summoned for matches outside the EU / EEA zone during the next international period in March."