Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
THE France-based duo of Tino Kadewere and Marshall Munetsi are out of the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia this month.

There had been speculation the two, who play for Lyon and Stade Reims, in the French top-flight league, would be released for the two matches, despite the restrictions being enforced by European countries, to try and contain the spread of Covid-19.

However, 40 clubs from Ligue 1 and 2 agreed, unanimously, on Wednesday to bar their players from leaving the EU, and the European Economic Area, because of the quarantine period they would have to undergo, when they return to France from their assignments with their countries.

The decision effectively ends any hopes for Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic, to try and secure the influential duo for his team's two final qualifiers.

The latest developments also vindicate The Herald's consistent reporting, from the start, that the two would not be available for national duty, in the matches against Botswana and Zambia.

"In the absence of an exemption for foreign international players made available to their national team, and in view of the response times imposed by international regulations, the clubs of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have decided to unanimously apply the FIFA circular of February 5, 2021 taking into account the many travel restrictions in the world," a statement from the Ligue de Football Professionel, said.

"In this context, the clubs will not make available for selection the foreign players summoned for matches outside the EU / EEA zone during the next international period in March."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

3 hrs ago | 1637 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

3 hrs ago | 934 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

4 hrs ago | 446 Views

Police warn against mob violence

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man axes wife over love child

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

14 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

16 hrs ago | 579 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

16 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

16 hrs ago | 966 Views

Matanga advises police officers

16 hrs ago | 1714 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

16 hrs ago | 1201 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

17 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

19 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

19 hrs ago | 3188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days