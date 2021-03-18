Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO magistrate Tawengwa Sangster is Friday expected to deliver his ruling in a case in which nine activists of firebrand opposition Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) are seeking bail following their arrest for alleged public violence.

The nine were arrested on Wednesday last week after storming Bulawayo Central police station protesting the alleged harassment of their leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.

The bail application hearing for the accused failed to kick off Tuesday after the state failed to produce their medical examination reports.

The state Wednesday finally produced the medical reports, but the magistrate postponed the bail ruling to Friday.

The state is opposing bail arguing that some of the accused persons were still to be accounted for.

In his submission to the court, the Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Roy Mushayi from the Bulawayo CID Law and Order department said if the activists were to be granted bail, they could abscond trial because their leader Mqondisi Moyo was still on the run.

Mushayi added that the accused persons where daring and very dangerous elements in the society as they demonstrated guts in attacking a police station.

The investigating officer further submitted that if the accused persons were to be given freedom, they were likely to commit the same offence.

Nqobani Sithole, one of the accused lawyers however disputed Mushayi's submission insisting that the investigation officer had not fully investigated the matter and was acting on assumptions.

The defence counsel, which is made up of four lawyers, further submitted that it is the accused's constitutional rights to be granted bail as all the accused persons were of fixed abode and have families in Bulawayo.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

3 hrs ago | 1642 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

3 hrs ago | 937 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

4 hrs ago | 447 Views

Police warn against mob violence

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man axes wife over love child

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

14 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

16 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

16 hrs ago | 966 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

16 hrs ago | 384 Views

Matanga advises police officers

16 hrs ago | 1715 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

16 hrs ago | 1202 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

17 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

19 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

19 hrs ago | 3190 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days