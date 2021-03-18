Latest News Editor's Choice


Man axes wife over love child

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
A Chinamhora man allegedly fatally struck his wife with an axe several times on the head for refusing to name the man who he believed made her pregnant while he was away, an allegation she denied before her death.  

Court papers did not state where Masiyiwa Kasirori (39) was when the late Constance Katiyo allegedly became pregnant and gave birth.

Kasirori from Ndoro Village appeared in court yesterday before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder and was remanded in custody to April 1. Only the High Court can entertain his bail application.

Prosecuting, Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleged that on March 13 this year an altercation arose between Kasirori and Katiyo.

Kasirori then started assaulting his wife all over the body, the State alleged, before he allegedly picked an axe and struck his wife several times, killing her instantly. He was seen by their son holding the blood-stained axe and fleeing the crime scene, leaving his wife in a pool of blood.

He was arrested a few days later in Glendale.

Source - the herald

