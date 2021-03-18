Latest News Editor's Choice


ZB boss takes leave of absence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
ZB Financial Holdings Limited group chief executive Mr Ron Mutandagayi has taken leave of absence from his duties, the board of directors has said. This follows social media messages that suggested he was involved in a fight with his wife.

In a statement, the ZB board said it had taken note of the social media communication relating to Mr Mutandagayi, which was first published on March 7.

"The matter in question is currently before the courts. In the meantime, Mr R Mutandagayi has taken leave of absence from his duties while the board of directors of the group considers appropriate action on the matter.

"Stakeholders will be advised on any new developments as they arise."



Source - the herald

