Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
GOVERNMENT is set to deregister at least 450 mainly dormant non-governmental organisations (NGOs).  

It is Government's position that there is no need to keep on the books organisations that are not carrying out any activities in line with the terms of their registration.  

In an interview, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the Government had since published the names of the organisations in question.

"Yes, it's true that we are working on de-registering over 450 NGOs. Most of these NGOs have been dormant and not submitting their returns.  The advert has already been put in the paper.  There is a schedule of what will happen next," said Prof Mavima.

He said the named NGOs will be given an opportunity to present their cases before any action is taken.

"We are a pro-development Government which means those that have been cited as having been dormant and not submitting their returns will get a chance to respond before the final de-registration process," he said.  

Prof Mavima said there was no need to keep dormant NGOs when they are not doing anything in line with their mandates. He said before they are registered, NGOs are made to provide information to the Government on their scope of activities which they must abide by.  

"If they are not doing anything, why do we continue to register them when they are dormant? They are not doing anything.  When they registered, they stated the things they were going to take care of but they are not doing anything with regards to those mandates.  It is necessary that they get de-registered and that is what is going to happen," said Prof Mavima.

Source - the herald

