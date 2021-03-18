Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Discipline gone wrong? A Binga man was so angry when he discovered his teenage daughter was pregnant that he kicked her in the stomach leading to her death.

A court has since sentenced him to 10 years in jail. Anderson Munkuli (47) of Lubu 4 in Chief Binga's area went berserk when he discovered that his Form Four daughter Respect (17) was six months pregnant and wanted to get married to the person responsible for the pregnancy.

On April 24 last year, Munkuli summoned the man who was not named in court and he offered to marry the girl but Munkuli was opposed to the marriage, saying his daughter was still young and in school.

A seething Munkuli armed himself with three spears and summoned his wife, Otilia and Respect. He ordered them to kneel before him and thrust a spear in front of each of them while he held the other, threatening to stab them.

Munkuli struck his wife three times with the handle of the spear before kicking the girl once on the stomach. Both fled in terror and sought refuge at a neighbour's place where they stayed for 12 days as they were afraid to go home.

The girl suffered abdominal pains after the assault but did not seek medical help. She collapsed and died 12 days later on May 6.

Munkuli was found not guilty of murder but guilty of a lesser charge of culpable homicide when he appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese who is on circuit in Hwange. He was also charged with physical abuse for the assault on his wife.

The judge implored parents and guardians to desist from using violence on children. He sentenced Munkuli to 10 years in jail but suspended two years for five years on condition of good behaviour. Prosecuting, Mrs Martha Cheda said Munkuli kicked Respect once in the stomach and punched her twice on the head on April 24, 2020.

"The accused entered a bedroom hut and came back armed with three spears. He shoved one spear near the deceased who was kneeling down and another closer to his wife and sat down on a stool holding the other which he used to hit his wife three times and the handle broke. He then kicked the deceased once on the stomach before punching her twice on the back of the head. The girl developed abdominal pains and died on May 6," said Mrs Cheda.

Mrs Cheda said after the assault, Otilia and her daughter managed to escape and fled to a neighbour's place.

On May 6, Otilia decided to go back to her homestead leaving her daughter behind. Along the way, she discovered that the deceased was following her.

The girl collapsed and died on the road. Ms Charity Manyeza of Ndove and Associates represented Munkuli pro-deo.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence only serves to reinforce colonial stereotypes that Africans just talk but seldom delive

23 secs ago | 0 Views

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

3 hrs ago | 1647 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

3 hrs ago | 943 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

3 hrs ago | 824 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

4 hrs ago | 449 Views

Police warn against mob violence

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Man axes wife over love child

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

4 hrs ago | 507 Views

Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

14 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday

16 hrs ago | 580 Views

Chiwenga receives his second jab

16 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

16 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli

16 hrs ago | 966 Views

Kadewere, Munetsi out the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifiers

16 hrs ago | 384 Views

Matanga advises police officers

16 hrs ago | 1717 Views

'Corrupt' ZANU PF MP blasted for protecting arrested council officials

16 hrs ago | 1205 Views

WATCH: Tribute to King Zwelithini by King Nyamande Lobengula II

17 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Rural Council CEO nabbed

19 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

19 hrs ago | 3192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days