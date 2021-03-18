Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Rural Electrification Fund (REF) is calling upon all its Customers who applied for and paid in full during the Zimbabwe Dollar era (i.e. prior to 2009), for the electrification of their rural areas, and their projects have not yet been implemented, to visit REF's Provincial Offices as from 22 March to 30 April 2021 and submit their proof of payments.

REF said it is in the process of reconciling our records on applications processed, projects implemented and outstanding works.

"We are appealing to our valued Customers for their maximum co-operation which efforts would go a long way in assisting REF to execute any outstanding works and in the same vein deliver on its mandate of providing access to modern energy services to rural areas of Zimbabwe," said REF.




