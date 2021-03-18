News / National
Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards
A 56-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man with a penchant for defrauding wholesalers was yesterday nabbed by police after pocketing $500 000 from his fraudulent activities.
The suspect, James Kalulu from Mthunzini suburb, was arrested while transacting at one of the wholesalers after a tip-off by the public.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest yesterday. He said Kalulu would appear in court soon.
"Kalulu cloned a card belonging to a complainant from Harare and got away with cash worth $12 000.
"He is now linked to four other fraud cases amounting to around $500 000. Upon searching him, police recovered 78 cards used in various crimes to defraud different victims. Investigations are underway!."
Source - newsday