2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO women from Hwange in Matabeleland North province yesterday filed notice of intention to sue the police after they were allegedly shot during raids on suspected illegal coke vendors.Zulani Mudenda (46) of Madumabisa village 2 in Hwange said she was shot on August 25, 2020 by a police officer pursuing illegal coke vendors in the mining town.Twaboni Nyoni (26) of the same village said she was shot by a stray bullet while seated at home.Last year in November, the two petitioned the police to investigate the shooting, but no action was taken.They are being represented by Prisca Dube of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.Dube said Mudenda was shot while walking back home from work."She was stopped by the police officers and she complied."Without any warning, one of the police officers fired his gun and the bullet hit our client in the stomach. Our client fell to the ground," Dube wrote to the police.The lawyer said the officer who shot Mudenda kicked her while she was on the ground."The assault was only interrupted by her husband who then arranged to take her to hospital and that was the last time she saw the police officer who shot and assaulted her," Dube said.She said Mudenda sustained serious injuries on the stomach and lost a lot of blood such that upon admission at a local hospital, she required transfusion of five pints of blood, and the extent of her injuries required specialised treatment at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo.Dube submitted that her other client Nyoni was shot by a stray bullet."The bullet caused our client to suffer bullet hole injuries on her right breast and upper shoulder area. As a result of the shooting, our client remains severely traumatised."Due to the unlawful conduct of the police officer, our client has suffered physical and emotional pain, incurred medical and other expenses," Dube said.In both cases, Dube submitted that they were giving notice to institute legal proceedings against the individual police officers, the officer-in-charge of Hwange, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe claiming damages for medical expenses, pain and suffering and other ancillary damages. Police are yet to respond to the notice.