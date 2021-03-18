Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE businessman Freddy Chimbari of Fremus Enterprises yesterday appeared in court facing bribery charges after he bribed officials at the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) to win a US$20 million tender.Chimbari appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who remanded him to May 7 on $50 000 bail.It is alleged that from 2010 to 2013, Chimbari's company was corruptly awarded a tender to carry out rehabilitation of rural roads in Buhera, Mhondoro, Ngezi, Gutu, Murehwa and Zaka without following due process.Former Zinara chief executive Frank Chitukutuku allegedly instructed several rural district councils to award the tender to Fremus Enterprises.The State further alleged that as a result of Chitukutuku's order, Fremus Enterprises was offered the US$20 million tender.On five different occasions after receiving the money, Chimbari allegedly deposited various amounts of money from his company to Chitukutuku's personal account.Investigations later revealed that Chimbari and Chitukutuku were friends and the payments constituted a gift or bribe.Chimbari is alleged to have deposited US$114 000 to Chitukutuku's personal bank account.Chitukutuku is also on remand for the same matter.