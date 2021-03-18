Latest News Editor's Choice


Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER MDC senior politician and MP, Blessing Chebundo who recently joined Zanu-PF, has wasted no time in demonstrating newfound loyalty to the country's rulers, gushing out fawning praise on First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa whom she described as God sent.

Chebundo was speaking at a donation ceremony in Kwekwe where Mnangagwa was making some donations to the less privileged.

"I would like to give praise to God for giving us such a good mother for our nation, our First Lady," Chebundo said.

"I have high regard for the First Lady. I am a history student and I love history a lot. I know that when building the future, you look at where you came from, where you are and where you are going."

Chebundo, famed for dealing humiliating defeats on President Emmerson Mnangagwa when the latter was still scrambling for parliamentary seats in the yesteryear, said the country has never had a First Lady like Auxilia.

"Before independence, I was young, but I don't recall if (Late Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian) Smith had a First Lady or not. I have never heard of her.

"Then there was (Abel) Muzorewa, I don't remember ever hearing of a First Lady. At independence, I then heard about the mother of our country Sally Mugabe, then after that, the office of the First Lady was not clear," he said, in apparent disparaging remarks aimed at Grace Mugabe, who was succeeded by Auxilia.

Chebundo was not done yet.

"Today, we are not presenting a historical account but something tangible. I am not saying this because she (Auxilia) is here.

"Over the last few years when I was still in opposition before coming home, I would, through the lenses of opposition. But while watching TV with my wife one day, we marvelled at her non-partisanship. Your actions will carry us forward as a nation Amai.

"Since independence, we have never seen such philanthropy, these are excellent works by the First Lady," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days