Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Biti must not be expelled from Parliament'

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is determined to establish a one-party state similar to the Chinese model, former People's Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general Gorden Moyo said on Thursday.

Moyo spoke a day after a faction of the PDP, which he quit after the 2018 elections, said it had recalled six lawmakers from parliament, including the former finance minister Tendai Biti.

The latest recalls add to the more than 30 lawmakers from the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance who have been expelled from parliament based on a contentious Supreme Court ruling from March last year.

Moyo said the decimation of the MDC Alliance in parliament was an indication that "Zanu-PF is pursuing a Beijing model" where the Communist Party leads a de facto one-party state with eight other legally-permitted subordinate minor parties which in reality have no autonomy of their own.

"Biti and his PDP should not and must not have been expelled from parliament by anybody," Moyo told ZimLive. "The desperation of Zanu-PF to lobotomise opposition in parliament is beyond comprehension."

Biti, a finance minister during the 2009-2013 unity government, is one of Chamisa's deputies and an outspoken lawmaker who chaired parliament's public accounts committee, which has criticised the government's handling of finances.

The basis of the expulsions is a Supreme Court judgement which said that the MDC Alliance, which contested the 2018 elections, is not a single political party but made up of various political parties, which formations could recall lawmakers drawn from their membership.

Biti was leading the PDP when he announced he was joining a coalition with the late MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai in August 2017. Ironically, the PDP through Moyo, announced that it had expelled Biti and other top officials including Kucaca Phulu, Jacob Mafume, Willas Madzimure, Settlement Chikwinya and Vince Musewe.

Two months later, in October 2017, the other PDP faction which had now installed Lucia Matibenga as its leader formed the National Rainbow Coalition after joining hands with Joice Mujuru's People First.

The two coalitions participated in the July 2018 elections, but only the MDC Alliance won seats in parliament and local authorities.

But in a dramatic turn of events, the Matibenga PDP recently resurrected to demand seats won by the MDC Alliance.

Said Moyo: "In a normal country, with a normal judiciary and a normal parliament, Tendai Biti would be considered the bona fide president of the PDP that signed the MDC Alliance agreement in August 2017.

"The PDP faction led by Matibenga signed an electoral pact with other parties that formed the National Rainbow Coalition on October 27, 2017. The two factions of the PDP therefore went into the 2018 elections belonging to two different electoral coalitions.

"Biti, Madzimure, Phulu and Chikwinya are the best opposition MPs in parliament. Just check the Hansard for the issues they raise in parliament. Their removal marks the death of serious debate in the 9th parliament of Zimbabwe."

The MDC Alliance, which is the country's main opposition, has also watched as a faction of the MDC-T recalls its elected officials, based on the contentious court ruling.

The Supreme Court declared in March 2020 that Chamisa, 43, was not the legitimate leader of the MDC-T party which signed the electoral pact with several other parties to form the Alliance. The court said this was because Chamisa's appointment and that of Elias Mudzuri as Tsvangirai's deputies in 2016 was a breach of the MDC-T constitution which only provided for an elected deputy leader. The deputy leader elected at the last congress, in 2014, was Thokozani Khupe, the court ruled, and it was she that should have taken over on an interim basis when Tsvangirai died.

The Supreme Court judges conceded that the judgement was probably now "water under the bridge." The reason was because Khupe had insisted that she was the legitimate leader of the MDC-T and gone on to contest the 2018 election as leader of the MDC-T, coming a distant third in the presidential race and securing just two seats in parliament through proportional representation, while the MDC Alliance had over 100 seats.

Khupe used the court ruling to appropriate MDC Alliance lawmakers who are former members of the MDC-T, and those who refused to accept her leadership were recalled.

Seats won through proportional representation in both the Senate and National Assembly were filled by Khupe loyalists before her eventual defeat by Douglas Mwonzora during a leadership contest at the MDC-T congress held in December last year.

Constitutional lawyer Professor Welshman Ncube, who is one of Chamisa's deputies, said the latest recalls by the PDP were particularly common-sense defying.

"I never thought I would live long enough to witness the absurdity of a political party contesting parliamentary elections under the umbrella of some coalition and winning zero seats, but somehow thereafter miraculously being said to have six MPs and then recalling all of them," Prof Ncube tweeted on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe's electoral laws state that if an MP quits their party or is expelled they lose their seat. That should trigger a by-election but Zimbabwe has suspended all elections in the last year, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chamisa and the MDC say his rivals are working with the ruling Zanu-PF party to weaken him as punishment for refusing to recognise President Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed election in 2018.

"This rogue regime is employing all tactics including repressive ‘patriotism' laws, dismembering parliament and arbitrary arrests to crush dissent," Fadzayi Mahere, the spokesperson for Chamisa's MDC said.

"The malicious intent behind Biti's recall from parliament is plain for all to see. Mnangagwa wants to create a one-party state, consolidate authoritarianism and loot the country with impunity. The citizens must converge for change."

Prince Dubeko Sibanda, a former MP for Binga North who was recalled by the MDC-T said Zanu-PF had captured the judiciary and parliament, closing the path for legitimate political contestation.

"Now the illegitimisation of the three arms of the state is complete. All the legitimate channels of democratic engagement are closed. We're going to engage them in the villages, townships and the streets. That's where we'll meet with them," Sibanda wrote on Twitter, hinting at mass action to confront Zanu-PF.
Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One

2 hrs ago | 605 Views

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Thousands are arrested for border jumping

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Vehicle shortages crippling police operations

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 331 Views

Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

5 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

Woman up for US$53,000 fraud

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

Card cloner faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 896 Views

SA based DJ Rabaaz releases powerful single

9 hrs ago | 374 Views

Top 5 Forex Brokers for Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Matabeleland converted into Mberengwa

11 hrs ago | 2722 Views

Obert Gutu blasted for trying to explain why he joined ZANU PF

11 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Zimbabwe banks declare 99-year leases worthless

11 hrs ago | 1480 Views

ZCDC faces collapse

11 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Gukurahundi genocide commission under fire

11 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zanu-PF officials fleece villagers

11 hrs ago | 811 Views

NRZ breaks new ground

12 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Patients suffer as doctors, medical aid societies clash

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

Only 10 students takes up Strive Masiyiwa's free Covid-19 tests

12 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence only serves to reinforce colonial stereotypes that Africans just talk but seldom delive

12 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 3140 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

15 hrs ago | 3255 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

15 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

15 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

15 hrs ago | 990 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

15 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

15 hrs ago | 585 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

15 hrs ago | 622 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

15 hrs ago | 330 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

15 hrs ago | 407 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

15 hrs ago | 974 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

15 hrs ago | 763 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

15 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

15 hrs ago | 343 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

15 hrs ago | 824 Views

Police warn against mob violence

15 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man axes wife over love child

15 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

15 hrs ago | 976 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days