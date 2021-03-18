Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF officials fleece villagers

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
THE Presidential Farming Inputs Programme popularly known as Pfumvudza has been used to fleece unsuspecting farmers through a well-orchestrated scheme involving thousands of United States dollars.

A total of 1,8 million tonnes of cereal and 360 000 tonnes of oil seed have been delivered to a registered 1,8 million families for 290 000 hectares countrywide.

This translates to 72 000 deliveries made by 30-tonne trucks to various wards across rural Zimbabwe.

Investigations have revealed that a syndicate of Zanu-PF councillors conniving with Agritex officers and GMB staff have been demanding amounts ranging from US$1 to US$2 from each household to transport the inputs

This means they have realised at least US$1 200 per truck. The loads consist of 600 by 50kg bags fertilisers which were transported at a cost of US$2 each.

Some 5 kg bags of maize seed, 2 kg of sorghum, 50kg of gypsum were some of the several inputs delivered.

"We were told that the government only managed to transport inputs to GMB depots and it was our duty as villagers to mobilise transport to our wards.

"I have paid for all the inputs I received because I was afraid of losing out. At one point I failed to receive inputs because I didn't have the money," said Farai Nyanguwo of Matiengane village at Matondo Growth Point in Chigodora, Manicaland.

Contacted for comment, Grain Marketing Board (GMB) chief executive officer Rockie Mutenda referred questions to the parastatal's corporate communications officer Joseph Katete who had not replied by time of going to print.

However, Mutenda is on record saying GMB was responsible for transportation of inputs to centres as the programme is fully funded by the government.

Investigations highlighted similar occurrences transpired on October 25, November 20 and 21 last year at Chiwere Business Centre in Ward 34 under Odzi where 5 kg bags of maize seed were delivered. The ward has a total of 14 villages.

Other delivery points in Odzi include Nyagundi and Chinota.

"The committee pockets the money and shares it. I checked with some drivers who indicated that everything was paid for," said a Zanu-PF official monitoring the deliveries.

"In another incident I walked in on the committee sharing the spoils and they tried to bribe me.

"The transport costs are handled by a committee led by the councillor and subject to willful use of the committee. No audit or accountability measures are taken to ensure that the funds are used for intended purposes.

"Apart from purporting to pay for transport, the funds are used to pay community off-loaders, Agritex officers' allowances as expenses incurred while arranging for the collection and distribution of goods from GMB. It's not clear what happens to the remaining funds in the event there are balances."

Apart from abuse of funds, there is also misappropriation of inputs as there is double dipping of farming inputs.

An intelligence source said rogue councillors will be blacklisted from contesting in the 2023 elections.

"There are growing fears that the abuse of the Presidential Inputs Programme can affect the performance of the party during the next polls. A lot of complaints were made," he said.

The Zimbabwe Independent gathered that apart from intelligence officers, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also gave a green light to an organisation called In Defence of Zimbabwe Sovereignty Organisation (IDZSO) to investigate abuses of inputs distribution.

IDZSO wrote to Mnangagwa on November 25, 2020 asking for permission to investigate alleged abuses. The request was granted.

The team has already made headway in Harare but has been facing challenges in Manicaland.


IDZSO, has since written four complaint letters to the President accusing provincial police of failing to deal with alleged looters. The organisation's Manicaland chairperson Landmine Madongonda wrote on February 2, 2021, advising Mnangagwa to push the police to act on evidence provided "as we (IDZSO) are investigating the corruption made on the Command and Pfumvudza inputs".

Mutare Rural District Council (RDC) chief executive officer Shepherd Chinaka confirmed that some farmers paid for the delivery of free government inputs.

"We received reports at our offices that some members of the community are being asked to contribute some money to ensure that the aid gets to their distribution centres.

"This is why we have raised this concern because we had prior knowledge that the government delivers for free. People are complaining about exorbitant charges," Chinaka said.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One

2 hrs ago | 607 Views

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Thousands are arrested for border jumping

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Vehicle shortages crippling police operations

5 hrs ago | 291 Views

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 331 Views

Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

5 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

5 hrs ago | 489 Views

Woman up for US$53,000 fraud

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

Card cloner faces arrest

8 hrs ago | 896 Views

SA based DJ Rabaaz releases powerful single

9 hrs ago | 374 Views

Top 5 Forex Brokers for Zimbabweans

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Matabeleland converted into Mberengwa

11 hrs ago | 2723 Views

Obert Gutu blasted for trying to explain why he joined ZANU PF

11 hrs ago | 4051 Views

Zimbabwe banks declare 99-year leases worthless

11 hrs ago | 1480 Views

ZCDC faces collapse

11 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Gukurahundi genocide commission under fire

11 hrs ago | 951 Views

NRZ breaks new ground

12 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Patients suffer as doctors, medical aid societies clash

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Biti must not be expelled from Parliament'

12 hrs ago | 2889 Views

Only 10 students takes up Strive Masiyiwa's free Covid-19 tests

12 hrs ago | 621 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence only serves to reinforce colonial stereotypes that Africans just talk but seldom delive

12 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 3140 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

15 hrs ago | 3255 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

15 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

15 hrs ago | 1522 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

15 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

15 hrs ago | 990 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

15 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

15 hrs ago | 585 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

15 hrs ago | 622 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

15 hrs ago | 330 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

15 hrs ago | 407 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

15 hrs ago | 974 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

15 hrs ago | 763 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

15 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

15 hrs ago | 343 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

15 hrs ago | 824 Views

Police warn against mob violence

15 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man axes wife over love child

15 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

15 hrs ago | 976 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days