Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCDC faces collapse

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
THE future of the state-owned diamond miner, Zimbabwe Consolidated Dia-mond Company (ZCDC), looks bleak, owing to loss of concessions and govern-ment interference, among other factors, investigations have revealed.

The ZCDC's economic fortunes took a nosedive after Anjin Investments, an outfit bringing together Chinese and local military interests, grabbed the merger's most productive concession in Manicaland province's Marange dia-mond fields.

Anjin's former general manager, Shin-gi Manyeruke, confirmed in an earlier investigation by Zimbabwe Independent, working in collaboration with Information for Development Trust (IDT) a non-profit media organisation supporting journalists to probe corruption that they took over the lucrative Portal B from ZCDC.

Mysterious departure
Manyeruke further acknowledged that Anjin was a 50-50 partnership between the Chinese Anhui Foreign Economic construction and the Zimbabwe Defense Industries through its investment vehicle called matt Bronze.

But, after those revelations during our investigation published in mid-January this year, Manyeruke is leaving Anjin under unclear circumstances, the Independent has established.

he confirmed his imminent departure, but did not specify the reasons behind the move, referring all queries to the company secretary and the acting deputy general manager.

"I'm in the process of disengaging (from Anjin), therefore, for now, limited involvement (sic)," Manyeruke said via a WhatsApp message.

The ZCDC was a merger of some diamond mining companies, which was established following the 2016 expulsion of former miners that the administration of the late former president, Robert Mugabe, accused of serious impropriety.

Information obtained by this publication reveals that ZCDC's operations were facing critical challenges that severely threatened its viability.

This follow-up investigation that was also supported by IDT has revealed that ZCDC has stopped operations in four of its concessions and abandoned three of the four sites where it was exploring for diamonds. With the rich Portal B already gone to Anjin, the company's recently updated website shows that ZCDC operations are now limited to Portal a in Marange and Portal E in Chimanimani.

The latter, however, is "under mineral resource evaluation", and this technically limits ZCDC's real production to Portal a only.

In 2020, ZCDC operations spanned five relatively productive concessions.

The affected concessions include Portal D (Marange) and R (Beitbridge), where operations commenced in the second quarter of 2018, as well as Portal C (Marange), where operations started in the fourth quarter of the same year. Operations in Portal Q in Marange have also ceased, as there was a "high stripping ratio, which made it sub-economical to mine," according to the company website.

The withdrawal from and closure of several concessions exacerbated by unsuccessful explorations have serious implications on ZCDC's annual production, which at one time the company projected to reach a 10 million carat output by 2023.

The new ZCDC chief executive officer, Mark Mabhudhu, was not forthcoming with further information on the collapsing company, saying, "as you would know, this is very confidential information that you are requesting to publish, which requires certain approvals as appropriate to be released."

Mabhudhu, on several occasions, promised face-to-face or virtual meetings, but they did not materialise because he would repeatedly ask for postponements, saying he was busy.

Blackout

From inception, ZCDC used to release its annual results in January every year, but that has not been the case this year. Mabhudhu took over in late 2020.

ZCDC produced 0,9 million carats in 2016, which rose to 1,8 million in 2017 and 2,7 million carats in 2018, before dropping to 1,6 million carats in 2019, against a set target of three million carats.

Investigations highlighted that diamond production was closely linked to the number of concessions the miner had access to during a particular year, in addition to its investment in conglomerate mining that has gradually replaced alluvial extraction that was common in the past when surface diamonds were easily found.

In 2016, ZCDC took over Portal a from the ejected Mbada Diamonds, Portal B (Marange resources), Portal D (Kusena), Portal E (DTZOZGEO), Portal G (Gye Nyame), Portal Q (Diamond mining company), Portal c & L2 (Anjin), Portal J, 12 & K (Jinan) and Portal L1 (Rera Diamonds).

Information gathered from the company's annual reports indicated that ZCDC managed to produce a paltry 961 537 carats in the commencement year, as production was only limited to two concessions, Portal B and Q.

The other concessions, Portal L1, D, E and G were under exploration while portals a, c & L2, and J, K 12, K were under legal contest.

The former ZCDC acting board chairperson, Slava Grace Chella who is still a board member indicated in the 2016 annual report published in 2017 that they produced less owing to "limited access to concessions which were mined by previous miners".

The 2017 annual report went on to link its production boost of 1,8 million carats to the increase in concessions to four portals, namely Portal a, B, E and Q. Nearly 70% of the production came from Portal B, now under Anjin.

Company records further indicated that ZCDC invested US$15 million in a 450-tonne-per-hour conglomerate-processing plant installed at portals A and B, which saw production peaking at 2,7 million carats in 2018. The following year, ZCDC lost ownership of the most productive concession Portal B to Anjin which accounted for an average of 70% of its output. It also suspended operations in Portal Q. as a result, production plunged to 1,6 million carats in 2019.

"All is not well here (ZCDC)," an insider said. "The new boss (Mabhudhu) joined a sinking ship. There is a mass exodus of personnel. They are protesting against the handing over of Portal B to Anjin because that was our most valuable asset."

"The company was making huge investments in the concession, as it was setting up machinery to extract deep-seated gems, but all that was not considered," the insider added, as efforts to explore for minerals resources to compensate for concessions lost has been "costly and unproductive".

Investigations further revealed that its ambitious explorations worth US$20 million were yet to bear fruit.

Diamond explorations were supposed to take place in Chihota, Penhalonga, Mwenezi and Katete but only the first zone is now being considered. Wengezi and Chikara are being treated as tentative sub-projects, but company employees view this as another chase up the slope.

The company's former acting chief executive, Roberto De Pretto left the state miner barely five months after the board members tendered their resignations en masse, in protest against government interference and surrender of valuable assets such as Portal B.

When he resigned, though, the official line was that he wanted to rejoin his family outside Zimbabwe.

OPC interference
The Office of the President and cabinet (OPC) constantly moved in to frustrate the sale of diamonds, thereby heavily incapacitating the firm, according to De Pretto in an earlier interview.

"In 2016 and 2017 there were no sales. We were slapped with a year-long moratorium the whole of 2017. In 2018 we had four sales only. This was our first time selling diamonds in almost three years. We were looking at 10 sales the following year (2019) but we ended up having four sales again.

"At the beginning of the year (2020), we were planning to have sales every month because with sales comes revenue. We are a company that needs sales to fund the business, the working capital. If you don't have a sale, there is no revenue coming in," he claimed.

"We had one or two sales in the beginning of the year. Then there were some concerns around the way the sales were being handled, and a five-month suspension of all sales was imposed in march, by the Office of the President," lamented De Pretto a few months before he left ZCDC.

De Pretto also indicated that, by the time the moratorium expired, ZCDC could not conduct any sale owing to the covid-19-induced lockdown that affected global trends.
Therefore, 11 local and international sales that were planned by the state miner could not materialise.

Even if ZCDC got to sell its gems, it would not attract reputable bidders, as the United States customs and Border Protection has issued a Withhold release Order against Marange diamonds due to "evidence of forced labour".

This has seen many global buyers turning their backs on ZCDC, with top American jeweller, Blue Nile, recently taking the first step to blacklist ZCDC, citing gross human rights abuses in the extraction of its gems.

"Because of the reported human rights abuses in Zimbabwe's Marange diamond district, Blue Nile will not purchase or offer diamonds from that area," it stated on its website.

The top jeweller further threatened to blacklist any of its suppliers that acquire the gems.

ZCDC, which is sitting on an undisclosed huge stock of gems, confirmed in earlier correspondence that it was struggling to find markets for its precious stones outside China, Dubai and India.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One

60 mins ago | 251 Views

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Thousands are arrested for border jumping

4 hrs ago | 842 Views

Vehicle shortages crippling police operations

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

4 hrs ago | 975 Views

Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Woman up for US$53,000 fraud

4 hrs ago | 826 Views

Card cloner faces arrest

7 hrs ago | 875 Views

SA based DJ Rabaaz releases powerful single

8 hrs ago | 362 Views

Top 5 Forex Brokers for Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Matabeleland converted into Mberengwa

10 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Obert Gutu blasted for trying to explain why he joined ZANU PF

10 hrs ago | 3979 Views

Zimbabwe banks declare 99-year leases worthless

11 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Gukurahundi genocide commission under fire

11 hrs ago | 940 Views

Zanu-PF officials fleece villagers

11 hrs ago | 804 Views

NRZ breaks new ground

11 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Patients suffer as doctors, medical aid societies clash

11 hrs ago | 687 Views

'Biti must not be expelled from Parliament'

11 hrs ago | 2843 Views

Only 10 students takes up Strive Masiyiwa's free Covid-19 tests

11 hrs ago | 609 Views

Zimbabwe regime's shameless incompetence only serves to reinforce colonial stereotypes that Africans just talk but seldom delive

11 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chebundo gushes Auxilia Mnangagwa praise, takes dig at Grace Mugabe

14 hrs ago | 3119 Views

Chamisa allies bullish despite Parly setback

14 hrs ago | 3184 Views

'2nd jab might trigger side effects'

14 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dangles compensation to Chilonga villagers

14 hrs ago | 1516 Views

'3 000 new schools plan a campaign gimmick'

14 hrs ago | 840 Views

Zimsec arm-twisted us to return to work, claims markers

14 hrs ago | 978 Views

Businessman up for bribing Zinara bosses

14 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Power crisis cripples RG's office

14 hrs ago | 313 Views

2 women sue over extrajudicial shooting

14 hrs ago | 579 Views

Card-cloning suspect arrested with 78 cards

14 hrs ago | 731 Views

Ndewere challenges Mabhiza appointment as tribunal secretary

14 hrs ago | 619 Views

Rural Electrification Fund scammed customers on rural electrification

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

Gweru City Council director arrested

14 hrs ago | 400 Views

Man kicks pregnant daughter to death

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Switch of bank accounts to Zimdollars valid, Supreme Court rules

14 hrs ago | 758 Views

Teachers start receiving Covid-19 vaccine jabs

14 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to deregister 450 mainly dormant NGOs

14 hrs ago | 341 Views

ZB boss takes leave of absence

14 hrs ago | 815 Views

Police warn against mob violence

14 hrs ago | 466 Views

Man axes wife over love child

14 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mom kills toddler son while reversing vehicle

14 hrs ago | 966 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days