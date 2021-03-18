Latest News Editor's Choice


Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Bulawayo magistrate Friday denied bail on nine Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists, saying there were high chances the group was going to abscond trial.

Magistrate Tawengwa Sengester also ruled the state had a strong case against the activists.

Tawengwa gave lawyers an option to either apply for bail via the High Court or further remand the accused in custody to March 31.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, one of the accused persons' lawyers Prince Butshe Dube shared the ruling by the magistrate.

"The court denied all the suspects bail on the basis they were likely to abscond.

"The court further relied on factual findings it made on the face of the state's case that it was very strong and this would motivate the accused to abscond and not stand their trial," said Dube.

The nine were arrested for public violence after they stormed Bulawayo Central Police Station last week protesting the alleged harassment of their party leader Mqondisi Moyo by state security agents.

It is alleged uniformed police, military and officers in civilian clothes raided Moyo's house during the night intending to arrest him.

The nine include two women, the party's national league chairperson, Sibongile Banda and Busi Moyo.

Other members are Council of Elders representative Tinos Nkomo, MRP Youth Chairperson Mongameli Mlotshwa, Livson Ncube, Maxwell Nkosi, Welcome Moyo, Nkosilathi Ncube and Ackim Ndebele.

Source - newzimbabwe

