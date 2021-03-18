Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

The revolutionary party Zanu-PF has described the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli as a true friend of Zimbabwe.Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo in a statement said the party learnt with "great shock and sadness" on the untimely passing away of Dr Magufuli.He described him as a great statesman and loyal son of Africa."A great statesman and loyal son of Africa, President Magufuli fits perfectly well in our Africa's Hall of Fame, who loved our people."