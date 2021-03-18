Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans were struggling to access social media and message platforms on Friday evening, with WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger hit by a global outage.The service monitoring platform Downdetector shows that the WhatsApp outage was first reported around 19:20 on Friday evening in Zimbabwe.Facebook Messenger and Instagram were also affected, but Facebook itself seems to still be online. WhatsApp and Instagram are owned by the Facebook Group.The platforms were restored by around 20:10.Outages of the three platforms were reported across the world.The tech giant has not released a statement regarding the outages yet. Facebook was not immediately available for additional comment.