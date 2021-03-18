Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bishop rapes congregant, attempts abortion

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A LOCAL married church bishop is under fire for impregnating one of his congregants and allegedly trying to terminate the pregnancy on four different occasions.

Bishop Nathan Tafadzwa Gwenyaya of Rock Foundation Tabernacle also stands accused of neglecting his 10 months old son.

The married father of three who stays in Penhalonga with his family found Rock Foundation Tabernacle in 2018.

Bishop Gwenyaya and his child's mother, Ms Lince Siiwa (25)'s case had since spilled into court, with the latter demanding $25 000 monthly maintenance from the man of cloth.

However, the parties on Wednesday had an out of court settlement of $11 000 monthly maintenance.

Mrs Netsai Nyamwanza represented Ms Siiwa while Mr Stephen Chikamhi represented Bishop Gwenyaya.

Mutare magistrate, Mr Lazarus Musendo, endorsed the $11 000 maintenance when the parties later appeared before him.

In an unsolicited interview with The Manica Post, Ms Siiwa, said upon realising that he had impregnated her, Bishop Gwenyaya engaged and paid some people to facilitate the termination of her pregnancy on four different occasions.

Ms Siiwa said she almost died during one of the abortion attempts.

Upon realising that his mission to abort the pregnancy had failed, Bishop Gwenyaya is alleged to have ordered Ms Siiwa to lie to her family that she had been raped by unknown assailants.

Ms Siiwa followed the Bishop's script and lied to her mother and sisters.

A police report was made but no one was arrested as there were no suspects.

Narrating how she became intimate with Bishop Gwenyaya, Ms Siiwa said the man of cloth sexually abused her.

"He came to collect me from our place on the pretext that we would visit other congregants. He drove me to Vumba, where he forcibly kissed and hugged me. He forced himself on me and a few weeks later I realised that I was pregnant.

"He engaged his colleague to abort the pregnancy but it failed. After a week, he sent the guy again and I almost died. It happened on four different occasions.

‘‘On the last attempt, the hired guy brought another person whom he said was an expert, but nothing worked. I had to tell my two elder sisters about my ordeal," said Ms Siiwa.

She said when she delivered her baby, her elder sisters forced Bishop Gwenyaya to meet the hospital bills.

However, Bishop Gwenyaya allegedly stopped communicating with Ms Siiwa and her family.

"He also blocked my mother's contacts when she told him that they were taking the issue to the police. This was after she had heard that Bishop Gwenyaya had also tried to molest my younger sister," said Ms Siiwa.

One of Ms Siiwa's sisters – Mrs Lynn Magume – is married to Pastor Jeremiah Magume, who was also a member of Bishop Gwenyaya's church.

Mrs Magume said they left the church after realising that their leader had impregnated her sister.

"My husband resigned from Rock Foundation Tabernacle after realising that Bishop Gwenyaya was a wolf in sheep's clothing," said Mrs Magume.

Ms Siiwa's mother, Mrs Constance Siiwa, said she trusted Bishop Gwenyaya with her daughters.

"He is good at preaching the gospel and you would not suspect his heartlessness. I could hardly believe my ears when Lince told me that Gwenyaya was the father of her child. Reality later dawned on me because when I joined Bishop Gwenyaya's church someone once warned me that he is a womaniser," said Mrs Siiwa.

When The Manica Post contacted Bishop Gwenyaya for a comment, he referred all questions to his lawyer, Mr Chikamhi.

Mr Chikamhi accused Pastor Magume of trying to blackmail Bishop Gwenyanya through Ms Siiwa.

"When all this happened, Magume approached my client and tried to blackmail him. He told him to relinquish his position as a Bishop and quietly hand over the church reigns to him or risk being humiliated. When my client refused, Magume started a new church, Voice of Prayer, in Fern Valley.

"About the baby, my client was never told that Lince had his child. They never approached him to contribute towards the upkeep of the child. They rushed to court and the media. He got to know of this baby's existence through court summons," said Mr Chikamhi.

Source - manicapost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

Detective stabbed to death

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Imbiber found dead near stream

7 hrs ago | 1041 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman fakes hubby death, files £400k insurance claim

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Chamisa slams allies joining Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son for Zapu presidency

7 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mwonzora orders MDC MPs to abandon politics of hate

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Ginimbi's executor approaches Supreme Court

7 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zanu-PF replaces dead legislators

7 hrs ago | 878 Views

Justice Ndewere scales up fight with CJ Malaba

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism a mirage, claims Madiro

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Displaced people risk losing voting rights'

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti recall meant to stymie corruption fight

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Soldiers take over vaccination programme

7 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa's govt funds non-existent provincial councils

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Weak policies fuel food insecurity'

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Manhunt for $15,000 Chicken Inn fraudster

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

School fees payable in all currencies

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Let's banish the urban-rural chasm

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Woman (77) dies, rises thrice before actual death

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Woman in court for scalding hubby

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Conmen steal US$1,400 from Mutodi at border

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

How esports has helped amid the pandemic

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

VMCZ trains scribes on investigative journalism

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ndewere hearing deferred

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Investigations into ZACC break-in closed

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 arrested for guns smuggling

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Put Zimbabwe first, police officers told

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Land baron surrenders to police

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa caps 65 at Defence University

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Wife beats hubby for failure to impregnate her

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

'Bulawayo artistes lazy, not united'

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man stabbed for thinking he's better

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Hardlife hard done

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mysterious stones haunt granny

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

56 farmers evicted

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One

20 hrs ago | 4291 Views

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

20 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

21 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Thousands are arrested for border jumping

23 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Vehicle shortages crippling police operations

23 hrs ago | 641 Views

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 564 Views

Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

23 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

23 hrs ago | 846 Views

Woman up for US$53,000 fraud

23 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days