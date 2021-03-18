Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

56 farmers evicted

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
FIFTY-SIX farmers resettled in Makoni District have been left in a quandary after the High Court ruled that their occupation of Nyamatsanga Farm is illegal as the farm belongs to an indigenous Zimbabwean.

The farmers were resettled under A1 and A2 models in 2003 on the 529-hectare farm which is in Ward 19.

However, the owners of the farm — Carthouse Enterprises (Private) Limited — which is reportedly owned by a Mr Mlambo, has title deeds to the farm.

Last year, Justice Joseph Mafusire ruled that Carthouse is the legal owner of the farm.

Carthouse has since approached the Rusape Civil Court seeking the eviction of the resettled farmers and so far, two default judgments have been granted.

In its court papers filed at the court, Carthouse argued that the resettled farmers are refusing to vacate the farm despite a written demand issued in October 2020.

"At all relevant times until it was listed for acquisition under the re-distribution programme, Carthouse was the owner of the farm.

"On May 16, 2003, the Plaintiff was issued with a Preliminary Notice of Acquisition of the above-mentioned piece of land and the farm was incorporated into the schedule to the old Constitution in terms of Amendment Number 17 as acquired land.

"On January 28, 2016, the Plaintiff filed an application at the High Court seeking an order delisting the farm from being State land. In July 2020, the High Court declared the preliminary notice to compulsorily acquire the above-mentioned property and its subsequent compulsory acquisition null and void for want of compliance with the Constitution of Zimbabwe following an application by the Plaintiff challenging the same acquisition.

"This consequently restored the rights of ownership, use and enjoyment of the above mentioned property to the Plaintiff," read part of Carthouse's application.

The application further reads: "The Defendants are in occupation of the property without the Plaintiff's consent and have refused, neglected, or failed to vacate the farm despite the Plaintiff's written demand to them on October 13, 2020 to have vacated the property by October 31, 2020."

One of the affected resettled farmers and area councillor, Alderman Steven Makoni, said they are doubting the authenticity of Carthouse's title deeds and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the issue is addressed.

"We were shocked to see someone coming to claim ownership of the farm almost 20 years after we had been legally resettled here. We are not squatters because all due processes were followed before we were resettled here.

"We are waiting for a response from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement and Makoni Rural District Council for a way forward. We have been thrown between a hard surface and a rock because we cannot just abandon all the investments we did over the last 20 years," said Alderman Makoni.

Source - manicapost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

Detective stabbed to death

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Imbiber found dead near stream

7 hrs ago | 1041 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman fakes hubby death, files £400k insurance claim

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Chamisa slams allies joining Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son for Zapu presidency

7 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mwonzora orders MDC MPs to abandon politics of hate

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Ginimbi's executor approaches Supreme Court

7 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zanu-PF replaces dead legislators

7 hrs ago | 878 Views

Justice Ndewere scales up fight with CJ Malaba

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism a mirage, claims Madiro

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Displaced people risk losing voting rights'

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti recall meant to stymie corruption fight

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Soldiers take over vaccination programme

7 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa's govt funds non-existent provincial councils

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Weak policies fuel food insecurity'

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Manhunt for $15,000 Chicken Inn fraudster

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

School fees payable in all currencies

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Let's banish the urban-rural chasm

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Woman (77) dies, rises thrice before actual death

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Woman in court for scalding hubby

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Conmen steal US$1,400 from Mutodi at border

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

How esports has helped amid the pandemic

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

VMCZ trains scribes on investigative journalism

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ndewere hearing deferred

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Investigations into ZACC break-in closed

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 arrested for guns smuggling

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Put Zimbabwe first, police officers told

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Land baron surrenders to police

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa caps 65 at Defence University

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Wife beats hubby for failure to impregnate her

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

'Bulawayo artistes lazy, not united'

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man stabbed for thinking he's better

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Hardlife hard done

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mysterious stones haunt granny

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bishop rapes congregant, attempts abortion

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One

20 hrs ago | 4291 Views

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

20 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

21 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Thousands are arrested for border jumping

23 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Vehicle shortages crippling police operations

23 hrs ago | 641 Views

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 564 Views

Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

23 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

23 hrs ago | 846 Views

Woman up for US$53,000 fraud

23 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days