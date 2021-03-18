Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hardlife hard done

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Hardlife Ndlovu's life is hard indeed. Recently he stumbled on used condoms in his wife's car which he believes is proof that she is being bonked outside their marriage.

Things are "hard" for him as instead of showing remorse, his wife is locking him out of the house and threatening to kill him.

Hardlife, who is from Pumula East suburb, has been facing a hard time at the hands of his wife, Amanda Moyo, who is in the habit of insulting him and issuing death threats.

The situation has reached another level as Amanda, who is a money changer operating near Tredgold Court, sometimes leaves the house locked and only returns home in the wee hours dead drunk.

Hardlife said when he asks her where she would be at, she insults him.

To lessen the hardship, he has approached the courts seeking a protection order against Amanda.

"I'm having problems with my wife Amanda Moyo. She locks me outside the house. And I sleep outside the house.

When I knock at the door, she insults me and threatens to kill me," he said.

Hardlife went on to say he no longer feels safe and has suffered enough emotional abuse.

"She comes home in the early hours of the morning very drunk. When I ask her where she would've been, she gets angry, insults me and threatens to kill me," he said.

Hardlife and Amanda, who have been customarily married for more than a year, have no children together while Amanda has two aged five and 14 from a previous marriage.

Hardlife told B-Metro that after the heartbreaking discovery of the used condoms he felt betrayed.

"On Thursday last week I went to a mine in Matopo to sell my stuff and when I came back on Friday I realised that I had left some of my documents in her car.

"As I was searching for them, I touched something soft under the passenger's seat. I couldn't believe my eyes when I discovered that there were three used condoms with semen inside. They were still fresh and wrapped in a tissue paper," said Hardlife.

A heartbroken Hardlife said on the day he found the used condoms in his wife's car, she came home late, dead drunk.

He further said early this year he busted his wife with one of her alleged lovers in her car.

"Early this year while I was at home one of her friends phoned me and asked me to come to town to see what my wife was doing. Upon arrival she directed me to a city bar where I found her getting cozy with her lover in her car.

"She apologised and promised me that she would never do it again. She has, however, shown me that she doesn't reform at all. She is always drunk and on weekends she usually sleeps out claiming she will be at her friend's place," said Hardlife.

According to court records, Hardlife did not pursue the protection order and Amanda has filed for a protection order of her own against him.

Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

Detective stabbed to death

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Imbiber found dead near stream

7 hrs ago | 1041 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman fakes hubby death, files £400k insurance claim

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Chamisa slams allies joining Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son for Zapu presidency

7 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mwonzora orders MDC MPs to abandon politics of hate

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Ginimbi's executor approaches Supreme Court

7 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zanu-PF replaces dead legislators

7 hrs ago | 878 Views

Justice Ndewere scales up fight with CJ Malaba

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism a mirage, claims Madiro

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Displaced people risk losing voting rights'

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti recall meant to stymie corruption fight

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Soldiers take over vaccination programme

7 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa's govt funds non-existent provincial councils

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Weak policies fuel food insecurity'

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Manhunt for $15,000 Chicken Inn fraudster

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

School fees payable in all currencies

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Let's banish the urban-rural chasm

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Woman (77) dies, rises thrice before actual death

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Woman in court for scalding hubby

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Conmen steal US$1,400 from Mutodi at border

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

How esports has helped amid the pandemic

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

VMCZ trains scribes on investigative journalism

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ndewere hearing deferred

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Investigations into ZACC break-in closed

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 arrested for guns smuggling

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Put Zimbabwe first, police officers told

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Land baron surrenders to police

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa caps 65 at Defence University

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Wife beats hubby for failure to impregnate her

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

'Bulawayo artistes lazy, not united'

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man stabbed for thinking he's better

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Mysterious stones haunt granny

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

56 farmers evicted

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Bishop rapes congregant, attempts abortion

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One

20 hrs ago | 4291 Views

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

20 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

21 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Thousands are arrested for border jumping

23 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Vehicle shortages crippling police operations

23 hrs ago | 641 Views

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 564 Views

Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

23 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

23 hrs ago | 846 Views

Woman up for US$53,000 fraud

23 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days