Man stabbed for thinking he's better

News / National

by Staff reporter

DO nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves.This Biblical verse will be apparently a living philosophy for a Bulawayo man after he was stabbed to near death by his neighbour, who was accusing him of treating himself as a better person in their suburb.Nqobile Ngulube (36) from Makokoba suburb, cheated death after he was stabbed twice on the upper left arm by Clifford Ncube (35) from the same suburb.Ncube, however, ended up at court where he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Mjanja charged with assault as defined in section 89 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) Chapter 9:23.He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 21 March 2021.Allegations against Ncube are that on 20 February 2021 and along 2nd street in Makokoba suburb, Ncube approached the complainant and started accusing him of treating himself as a better person than other people in the suburb.A misunderstanding reportedly arose and at the height of the altercation Ncube is alleged to have taken a knife from his back pocket and stabbed Ngulube twice on the upper left arm.As a result of the frenzied knife attack, Ngulube reportedly sustained a deep cut on the upper left arm and was rushed to hospital for treatment.The matter was reported to the police leading to Ncube's arrest.