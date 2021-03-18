Mnangagwa caps 65 at Defence University

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday capped 65 graduates at the second graduation ceremony of the Zimbabwe National Defence University. The ceremony was supposed to be held last year but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The graduates included 33 who did the National Defence Course, 20 who graduated with Masters' degrees in International Studies and 12 who obtained Master of Science degrees in Software Engineering.In his address at the ceremony, ZNDU Vice Chancellor, Air Vice Marshall Michael Moyo said the institution was geared towards the provision of defence and security studies for the nation's development."In this regard and in line with its vision of being the nation's defence and security hub fostering integrative and conscious nation building, the ZNDU is the pinnacle institution for defence and security studies," he said.Air Vice Marshall Moyo said the institution now has three faculties; Engineering, Social Sciences and the Centre for Defence and Security Studies.He said the Faculty of Engineering had introduced two new programmes namely the Bachelor of Science in Aviation Sciences (Aircraft Systems and Operations) and Bachelor of Science in Aviation Sciences (Air Traffic Management). Other degree programmes in Electrical and Electronic Engineering and Mechanical Engineering are awaiting approval by the Zimbabwe Council for Higher and Tertiary Education."The university has now opened its doors to non-military students in the faculties of Engineering and Social Sciences. This will boost the intake of students and university revenues," he said.Air Vice Marshall Moyo said ZNDU had also established a Business Development Centre while the construction of its innovation hub would commence soon."The ZNDU is set for gradual expansion and various approved construction projects are at various stages. These include the construction of a dedicated power line from the Pomona sub-station to the campus, a water reservoir and the library which have all been partially funded by Treasury," he said.Among the graduates yesterday were five students from Malawi, Zambia, Nigeria, Botswana and Tanzania. President Mnangagwa commended the university for conducting the graduation ceremony in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.The President said this in his message when he signed the visitors' book at the institution. He urged the university to widen its enrolment to fulfil its vision and growth."I assure you of my Government's continued financial support," he said.Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, also attended the ceremony.