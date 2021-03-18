Latest News Editor's Choice


2 arrested for guns smuggling

by Staff reporter
Police have arrested two men and recovered six firearms at Gonarezhou National Park.

The guns were believed to have been in the process of being smuggled to Mozambique and have since been taken to the Ballistics Division for further investigations while the two suspects are still assisting police with investigations.

 They were arrested while driving a Mazda B1600, which has since been impounded.

Police then recovered the rifles which included, a Remington 700 rifle, Gal.375, two HH Mag. 375, a W/N Mag. 458 and one Cormki Max.

Investigations have so far indicated that the suspects wanted to smuggle the firearms to Mozambique through Sango Border Post.

The guns had obliterated serial numbers. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

"Police in Mwenezi have arrested two men and recovered six firearms on March 15, 2021. The suspects were intercepted at Gonarezhou Game Park in Mazda B1600 vehicle carrying one Remington 700, one Gal.375, two HH Mag. 375, one W/N Mag. 458 and one Cormki Max.

"Investigations so far indicate that the firearms were destined for Mozambique via Sango Border Post and all the firearms had obliterated serial numbers," he said.

The latest incident comes after police are still investigating a case in which 225 bullets were recovered at a house in Chinhoyi last week.

The bullets, believed to be those of a 7,62mm pistol, were found stashed at a house in Ruvimbo Phase 2 area. They were taken to the Ballistics Division for further investigations.

Source - the herald

