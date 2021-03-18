Investigations into ZACC break-in closed

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have closed investigations into an alleged break-in at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) headquarters in Harare saying a curtain rail simply moved due to wear and tear displacing a ceiling panel in the office of the commission's chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo.On Monday morning, ZACC officials noted an opening on the ceiling and a damaged curtain rail. They suspected someone could have unlawfully entered the office. They made a police report.Detectives treated it as a case of unlawful entry and embarked on an investigation. However, after a four-day investigation that involved scene of crime experts, the police ruled out any break-in."According to investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department CID), who include scene of crime experts, the circumstances and appearance of surroundings suggest that no breaking-in occurred. "Nothing was stolen or any form of tampering with objects or other items was observed."Indications are that the office curtain rail moved due to wear and tear, thereby displacing a ceiling panel," reads a police statement.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi thanked ZACC officials and other stakeholders for cooperating during the investigation."The Zimbabwe Republic Police wishes to thank the public and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission staff for cooperation exhibited during the course of investigations," he said.The break-in report trended on social media and other platforms with people questioning how someone would break into the office which is guarded by the police.The premises are under 24-hour protection by the police, whose guardroom is right at the entrance.