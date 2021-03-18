Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Justice Ndewere scales up fight with CJ Malaba

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE war of attrition between suspended High Court judge Justice Erica Ndewere and Chief Justice Luke Malaba dramatically escalated during yesterday's hearing to determine legality of the tribunal appointed to probe her suitability to continue in office after she openly accused the head of the Judiciary of employing double standards.

In her submissions, Justice Ndewere's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa accused Chief Justice Malaba of employing double standards as he had names of 17 judges with outstanding judgments, but opted to single her out for victimisation.

She said this amounted to pure victimisation.

The explosive encounter in court lasted six hours, with Justice Ndewere asking Justice Sunsley Zisengwe to set aside the tribunal that was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 5, 2020.

She is contesting the appointment of Justice secretary Virginia Mabhiza as secretary to the tribunal saying as a member of the Executive, she was conflicted.

The beleaguered judge is being accused of gross misconduct and incompetence as she allegedly sat on dozens of pending cases, but argues her suspension was part of victimisation by Chief Justice Malaba for refusing to accept his "unlawful instructions" to deny bail to former Public Service minister Priscah Mupfumira and opposition MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala.

Mtetwa argued in the High Court yesterday that the disciplinary procedure taken by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) was flawed.

She said the procedure adopted by the Chief Justice to refer her to the tribunal without first appointing three judges of the High Court to preside over her disciplinary hearing was unlawful.

She told Justice Zisengwe that Judge President George Chiweshe, and not Chief Justice Malaba, was the only one authorised to initiate disciplinary proceedings against a sitting High Court judge.

The JSC, represented by Kantor and Immerman law firm, opposed the application on the basis that its action was in terms of section 187(3) and the High Court had no jurisdiction to set aside a constitutional provision.

Asked why the Chief Justice used section 187(3) and not the Code of Conduct from Statutory Instrument 107/2010, the JSC lawyers agreed that Statutory Instrument 107 of 2012 was lawful and so was section 187(3), but the Chief Justice preferred to use section 187(3).

Mtetwa shot back and said the choice of section 187(3) was out of malice in order to victimise her client, and queried why Chief Justice Malaba used a disciplinary committee for (former High Court judge) Justice (Francis) Bere and not for Justice Ndewere.

Mtetwa also submitted that section 187(3) was designed to protect judges of the High Court from arbitrary removal by the Executive, and she was alarmed that it was now being abused by the Chief Justice against the same judges that it ought to protect.

Mtetwa argued that section 187(3) was subordinate to Part II of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which covers Fundamental Rights and that Chapter 4 of the Constitution enjoins everyone, including the State, to apply principles of fundamental rights in the true spirit of the Constitution.

She also challenged the affidavit submitted by JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha, arguing that he was not a commissioner and did not have the authority of the JSC to depose of an affidavit on behalf of the JSC.

Chikwanha attached a resolution dated June 6, 2019, whereas the current JSC was sworn into office on May 20, 2020.

Mtetwa submitted that the affidavit by Chikwanha was not authorised by the JSC as the relevant current minutes were not produced.

She also argued that the investigation into Justice Ndewere's alleged misconduct was done personally by Chief Justice Malaba and not by Chikwanha or the JSC, as the law required.

As a result, she said, Chikwanha could not swear that he had firsthand knowledge of the alleged misconduct because he does not work at the High Court.

Mtetwa further asked why Chief Justice Malaba did not depose his own affidavit if he did not intend to hide his conduct of victimisation under the JSC.

Justice Zisengwe reserved judgment.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

Detective stabbed to death

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Imbiber found dead near stream

7 hrs ago | 1041 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman fakes hubby death, files £400k insurance claim

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Chamisa slams allies joining Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son for Zapu presidency

7 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mwonzora orders MDC MPs to abandon politics of hate

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Ginimbi's executor approaches Supreme Court

7 hrs ago | 735 Views

Zanu-PF replaces dead legislators

7 hrs ago | 878 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism a mirage, claims Madiro

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Displaced people risk losing voting rights'

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti recall meant to stymie corruption fight

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Soldiers take over vaccination programme

7 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa's govt funds non-existent provincial councils

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Weak policies fuel food insecurity'

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Manhunt for $15,000 Chicken Inn fraudster

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

School fees payable in all currencies

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Let's banish the urban-rural chasm

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Woman (77) dies, rises thrice before actual death

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Woman in court for scalding hubby

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Conmen steal US$1,400 from Mutodi at border

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

How esports has helped amid the pandemic

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

VMCZ trains scribes on investigative journalism

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ndewere hearing deferred

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Investigations into ZACC break-in closed

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 arrested for guns smuggling

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Put Zimbabwe first, police officers told

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Land baron surrenders to police

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa caps 65 at Defence University

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Wife beats hubby for failure to impregnate her

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

'Bulawayo artistes lazy, not united'

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man stabbed for thinking he's better

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Hardlife hard done

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mysterious stones haunt granny

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

56 farmers evicted

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Bishop rapes congregant, attempts abortion

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One

20 hrs ago | 4291 Views

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

20 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

21 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Thousands are arrested for border jumping

23 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Vehicle shortages crippling police operations

23 hrs ago | 641 Views

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 564 Views

Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

23 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

23 hrs ago | 846 Views

Woman up for US$53,000 fraud

23 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days