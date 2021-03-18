Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF replaces dead legislators

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has moved to replace legislators who died recently due to different ailments, including the COVID-19 pandemic, with newly-appointed Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Fredrick Shava replacing the late Sibusiso Busi Moyo as Midlands senator.

Moyo succumbed to COVID-19 in January.

According to General Notice 400 of 2021 published in the Government Gazette yesterday, Zimbabwe Election Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba announced that the ruling party had also nominated Dorothy Mabika to replace the late Chipinge senator and Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Ellen Gwaradzimba, who also succumbed to the respiratory disease in January.

Former Beitbridge West legislator Metrine Mudau bounced back to replace Matabeleland South province proportional representative MP Lisa Singo, who collapsed and died last month.

"The public is hereby notified in terms of section 39(7)(a) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that Fredrick Makamure Shava a registered voter in ward 2, Gweru municipality, of Plot 4 Umsungwe Road , Harben Park, Gweru who was nominated by the Zimbabwe African National Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) party to fill the vacancy in the Senate that occurred following the death of Hon Sibusiso Busi Moyo has been appointed as Senator with effect from the publication of this notice," a notice by Chigumba reads.

Similar notices were also issued regarding the appointments of Mabika and Mudau.

However, the major highlight of the replacement was the nomination of Shava, who comes from the same rural backyard as President Emmerson Mnangagwa, to replace Moyo, the face of the 2017 military coup which brought a systemic political transformation to the country.

Shava was sworn in on Wednesday as Midlands senator and took oath before Senate deputy president Mike Nyambuya.

He was recently appointed minister by Mnangagwa to replace the late Moyo, but had not formally assumed his new role as his appointment had to be regularised first in terms of the Constitution.

However, after a 14-day period given by Zec lapsed following the gazetting of his nomination as Zanu-PF senator for Midlands with no objections, he was then duly sworn-in as a senator.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

Detective stabbed to death

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Imbiber found dead near stream

7 hrs ago | 1041 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman fakes hubby death, files £400k insurance claim

7 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Chamisa slams allies joining Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son for Zapu presidency

7 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Mwonzora orders MDC MPs to abandon politics of hate

7 hrs ago | 906 Views

Ginimbi's executor approaches Supreme Court

7 hrs ago | 735 Views

Justice Ndewere scales up fight with CJ Malaba

7 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism a mirage, claims Madiro

7 hrs ago | 457 Views

'Displaced people risk losing voting rights'

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Biti recall meant to stymie corruption fight

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Soldiers take over vaccination programme

7 hrs ago | 719 Views

Mnangagwa's govt funds non-existent provincial councils

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

'Weak policies fuel food insecurity'

8 hrs ago | 56 Views

Manhunt for $15,000 Chicken Inn fraudster

8 hrs ago | 489 Views

School fees payable in all currencies

8 hrs ago | 308 Views

Let's banish the urban-rural chasm

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Woman (77) dies, rises thrice before actual death

8 hrs ago | 666 Views

Woman in court for scalding hubby

8 hrs ago | 192 Views

Conmen steal US$1,400 from Mutodi at border

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

How esports has helped amid the pandemic

8 hrs ago | 31 Views

VMCZ trains scribes on investigative journalism

8 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ndewere hearing deferred

8 hrs ago | 118 Views

Investigations into ZACC break-in closed

8 hrs ago | 110 Views

2 arrested for guns smuggling

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

Put Zimbabwe first, police officers told

8 hrs ago | 149 Views

Land baron surrenders to police

8 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mnangagwa caps 65 at Defence University

8 hrs ago | 170 Views

Wife beats hubby for failure to impregnate her

8 hrs ago | 775 Views

'Bulawayo artistes lazy, not united'

8 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man stabbed for thinking he's better

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Hardlife hard done

8 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mysterious stones haunt granny

8 hrs ago | 193 Views

56 farmers evicted

8 hrs ago | 450 Views

Bishop rapes congregant, attempts abortion

8 hrs ago | 379 Views

Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One

20 hrs ago | 4291 Views

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage

20 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

21 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Thousands are arrested for border jumping

23 hrs ago | 1794 Views

Vehicle shortages crippling police operations

23 hrs ago | 641 Views

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF

23 hrs ago | 564 Views

Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

23 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Tawengwa denies Mthwakazi activists bail

23 hrs ago | 846 Views

Woman up for US$53,000 fraud

23 hrs ago | 1615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days