Imbiber found dead near stream

A 51-YEAR-OLD Guruve imbiber was found dead near a stream after taking too much of brand beer.Oliver Kanda of Mumbamuchena village, Chief Chipuriro in Guruve was found dead with a bottle of scents beer on Friday after he went missing for two days.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death case in Guruve where Kanda was found dead after he had gone to fetch firewood but instead chose to go for a beer binge with his friend which subsequently took his life," Mundembe said.Allegations are that the now deceased Kanda left his homestead intending to fetch firewood.He met his friend Beaulerland Gwaze who had brand beer the two started drinking and got highly intoxicated.Gwaze fell asleep while Kanda tried to go home and fell near a stream where he was found dead two days later after a search.Police warned people not to drink excessively and also avoid illicit beer spirits.