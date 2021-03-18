Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The love of women claimed a life of a Gokwe man who allegedly proposed love at a beer binge to a woman who was with other patrons at Highway bar, Njelele business centre, recently.Sources familiar with the case allege Paddington Mails (35), Kudzai Nyambi (35), Stephen Mpofu (35) and Elson Mapfumo assaulted the now deceased Solomon Marimi (43) after he proposed love to a woman who was in their company.They assaulted him with fists before dragging him in a well where they dumped his body.Bulawayo24.com heard that the deceased's body was found in a state of decomposing by a woman identified as Hazel who was searching for her hen and the matter was reported to Chief Njelele who contacted the police leading to the arrest of the four.