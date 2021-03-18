Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's military should not take a prominent role in any political dialogue that seeks to break the country's socio-economic impasse as lobbying for talks intensifies, a leading scholar has said.

The southern African nation is battling rising inflation, political intolerance and high cases of human rights violations targeting activists opposing President Emmerson Mnangawa's government.

To address the deep-seated issues, the opposition, the clergy and civil society organisations are now pushing for dialogue, among several other political and economic actors.

Nic Cheeseman, a professor of democracy and international development at Birmingham University and a former director of the African Studies Centre at Oxford University, told The NewsHawks that the militarisation of democratic institutions is unhelpful.

"My sense is and if you look across Africa, I think this is borne out that military governments and military influence in government is usually bad not only for civil liberties and human rights but also for economic development," Cheeseman said.

"And therefore what we need to fight against and resist if we want to promote democracy is the militarisation of politics. And for all those reasons, I would say that the military in general should be kept out of dialogues."

However, he said the men in uniform may be engaged in managing a transition if the incumbent leader is voted out of office. In 2008, the military became kingmakers after long-time leader Robert Mugabe lost to his arch-rival Morgan Tsvangirai during the general elections.

Before Mugabe's fall from grace, the army played a role in ensuring his iron-clad gripn on power, despite several calls for security sector reform by the opposition.

Zimbabwe has had two post-independence internal settlements — the Unity Accord of 1987 and the Government of National Unity of 2008 — which critics say have failed to resolve structural governance issues.

"There might be one exception to that, which is that maybe if you are managing a transition. For example, it looks pretty clear that the opposition has won an election and you need to get a grip of all parties on how the transition is going to happen. It might be in that context to talk to senior military officials to reassure them, to perhaps make sure that they are going to allow the transition to happen and also just make sure that there isn't a coup," Cheeseman said.

"And, in so doing, to preserve and maintain a democratic transition that is underway. So under those conditions I think it makes sense to bring the military in, otherwise they could be spoilers and prevent the transition.

"But other than that, I think it is very dangerous to officially give the military a seat at the table and in so doing institutionalise and recognise and legitimate their direct influence over Zimbabwe. They are not political actors, they have not been elected, and they have not been selected to represent people so
they shouldn't have a seat on the table that's prominent."

Attempts by the ruling party to push for national talks via the Political Actors' Dialogue platform are considered futile by the main opposition MDC Alliance, the party that came second to Zanu-PF in the disputed 31 July 2018 general elections.

Early this month, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches said the military should be involved in any effort to initiate dialogue in the country.

Source - NewsHawks

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

1 hr ago | 171 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

U.S.-based Zimbabwean man pounded wife with hammer, set family house on fire

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Zimbabwe churches not honest brokers'

6 hrs ago | 1058 Views

2023 increasingly looks like a lost cause for Zimbabwe opposition

6 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mudenda to drop inept Parly chairpersons

6 hrs ago | 519 Views

Civil servants push for better salaries

6 hrs ago | 778 Views

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

9 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Detective stabbed to death

9 hrs ago | 2741 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

12 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Imbiber found dead near stream

13 hrs ago | 1339 Views

UK based Zimbabwean woman fakes hubby death, files £400k insurance claim

14 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Chamisa slams allies joining Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 2972 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son for Zapu presidency

14 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Mwonzora orders MDC MPs to abandon politics of hate

14 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Ginimbi's executor approaches Supreme Court

14 hrs ago | 858 Views

Zanu-PF replaces dead legislators

14 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Justice Ndewere scales up fight with CJ Malaba

14 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism a mirage, claims Madiro

14 hrs ago | 656 Views

'Displaced people risk losing voting rights'

14 hrs ago | 121 Views

Biti recall meant to stymie corruption fight

14 hrs ago | 478 Views

Soldiers take over vaccination programme

14 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mnangagwa's govt funds non-existent provincial councils

14 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Weak policies fuel food insecurity'

14 hrs ago | 63 Views

Manhunt for $15,000 Chicken Inn fraudster

14 hrs ago | 648 Views

School fees payable in all currencies

14 hrs ago | 459 Views

Let's banish the urban-rural chasm

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Woman (77) dies, rises thrice before actual death

14 hrs ago | 862 Views

Woman in court for scalding hubby

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Conmen steal US$1,400 from Mutodi at border

14 hrs ago | 913 Views

How esports has helped amid the pandemic

14 hrs ago | 38 Views

VMCZ trains scribes on investigative journalism

14 hrs ago | 59 Views

Ndewere hearing deferred

14 hrs ago | 179 Views

Investigations into ZACC break-in closed

14 hrs ago | 158 Views

2 arrested for guns smuggling

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Put Zimbabwe first, police officers told

14 hrs ago | 170 Views

Land baron surrenders to police

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa caps 65 at Defence University

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Wife beats hubby for failure to impregnate her

14 hrs ago | 1005 Views

'Bulawayo artistes lazy, not united'

14 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man stabbed for thinking he's better

14 hrs ago | 441 Views

Hardlife hard done

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mysterious stones haunt granny

14 hrs ago | 281 Views

56 farmers evicted

14 hrs ago | 531 Views

Bishop rapes congregant, attempts abortion

14 hrs ago | 481 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days