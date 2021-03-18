Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

News / National

by Staff Reporter

POLICE in Kadoma have arrested a man who was intercepted at a roadblock while transporting 45 goats that his accomplices and him had allegedly stolen in Zhombe.The goats were loaded in a commuter omnibus which was on its way to Harare where the animals were to be sold.The incident came to light when Courage Isaac Mugomba (27) of 17507 Unit M Seke in Chitungwiza who was part of a five-member gang that has been stealing goats in the grazing fields in Zhombe and Silobela appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Ms Florence Nago last week facing stock theft charges.Ms Nago remanded him in custody to 29 March for trial. Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Mazorodze told the court that on 13 March, Mugomba together with his accomplices stole 45 goats from a grazing area in Zhombe under Chief Samambwa.They then loaded the goats into a commuter omnibus with an intention of transporting them to Harare where they would sell them. They were, however, intercepted by police manning a roadblock in Kadoma. Mugomba's accomplices managed to flee from the scene and police are still hunting for them.