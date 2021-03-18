Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

by Staff Reporter
6 secs ago | Views
File picture
POLICE in Kadoma have arrested a man who was intercepted at a roadblock while transporting 45 goats that his accomplices and him had allegedly stolen in Zhombe.

The goats were loaded in a commuter omnibus which was on its way to Harare where the animals were to be sold.

The incident came to light when Courage Isaac Mugomba (27) of 17507 Unit M Seke in Chitungwiza who was part of a five-member gang that has been stealing goats in the grazing fields in Zhombe and Silobela appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Ms Florence Nago last week facing stock theft charges.

Ms Nago remanded him in custody to 29 March for trial. Prosecuting, Mr Kudakwashe Mazorodze told the court that on 13 March, Mugomba together with his accomplices stole 45 goats from a grazing area in Zhombe under Chief Samambwa.

They then loaded the goats into a commuter omnibus with an intention of transporting them to Harare where they would sell them. They were, however, intercepted by police manning a roadblock in Kadoma. Mugomba's accomplices managed to flee from the scene and police are still hunting for them.

Source - Sunday News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

13 mins ago | 20 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

23 mins ago | 37 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

30 mins ago | 30 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

46 mins ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

51 mins ago | 107 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

55 mins ago | 260 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

12 hrs ago | 2732 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

12 hrs ago | 1975 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

U.S.-based Zimbabwean man pounded wife with hammer, set family house on fire

13 hrs ago | 1460 Views

'Zimbabwe churches not honest brokers'

17 hrs ago | 1621 Views

2023 increasingly looks like a lost cause for Zimbabwe opposition

17 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Mudenda to drop inept Parly chairpersons

17 hrs ago | 713 Views

Civil servants push for better salaries

17 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

20 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Detective stabbed to death

20 hrs ago | 3357 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

22 hrs ago | 1525 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days