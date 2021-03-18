Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe borders to open soon, says Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
58 secs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE will next week receive another consignment of Covid-19 vaccine procured by Government from China to bolster the country's inoculation efforts to achieve the herd immunity, Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Speaking during a tour of Plumtree Border Post yesterday, Prof Ncube said the country was expecting more doses of the vaccine from China next week to bring the total received vaccines to one million.

The country has already received more than 600 000 doses of SinoPharm vaccines and has now entered the second phase of the inoculation. To date close to 36 000 frontline workers have been inoculated.

"We are importing more vaccines next week which will bring the total to one million doses. It's important that we get vaccinated. I have been vaccinated and I urge people to do the same.

"The immigration department and the Zimra employees should get the vaccine because it is important to do so considering the nature of their job," he said.

Prof Ncube said the Government was working on reopening the borders for both vehicular and human traffic.

He said the Government was concerned with the increasing cases of smuggling using illegal entry points.

"We are informed that when you tighten screws here, people cross into Botswana using other illegal entry points. As Government we are concerned and we are going to equip you.

"We have authorised the purchasing of drones to reduce smuggling and illegal migration. Very soon we are going to open up borders for passenger traffic and we expect the borders to be having a lot of pressure and we will see how best we give you support," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

33 secs ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

3 mins ago | 4 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

15 mins ago | 27 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

25 mins ago | 27 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

28 mins ago | 32 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

38 mins ago | 67 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

45 mins ago | 49 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

1 hr ago | 144 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

1 hr ago | 355 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

12 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

12 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

13 hrs ago | 471 Views

U.S.-based Zimbabwean man pounded wife with hammer, set family house on fire

13 hrs ago | 1469 Views

'Zimbabwe churches not honest brokers'

17 hrs ago | 1627 Views

2023 increasingly looks like a lost cause for Zimbabwe opposition

17 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Mudenda to drop inept Parly chairpersons

17 hrs ago | 721 Views

Civil servants push for better salaries

17 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

20 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Detective stabbed to death

21 hrs ago | 3369 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

23 hrs ago | 1527 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days