Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimra Region Two Manager Plumtree border, Mr Bekezela Majokojoko said the revenue authority had witnessed a reduction in revenue as a result of the Covid-19 induced lockdowns."In January we collected $127 573 682.40 at Plumtree border and in February we collected $137 484 780.04 In 2020 we collected $1 088 108 702.91 at Plumtree and $166 639.05 at Maitengwe and $231 554.63 at Mphoengs. This year we have received 136 007 incoming travellers and 153 081 outgoing travellers," he said.Meanwhile, Prof Mthuli Ncube told Sunday News on the sidelines of a Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee in Bulawayo yesterday that vulnerable residents living in urban areas will now receive $1 200 for their sustenance as the country moves to ensure its citizens are able to put food on the table amid challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.The relief fund is open to all urban dwellers who are currently failing to sustain themselves due to various reasons like unemployment because of the Covid-19."We are not targeting any number of beneficiaries, but we are saying all those that need help should come forward and register with the Department of Social Welfare and then they will be screened, registered and then we will be able to pay them."We have just raised the amount that they will receive from $600 to $1 200 so it has now become more meaningful," he said.