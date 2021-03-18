Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Alarm over schools

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
VARIOUS stakeholders have expressed concern over the poor state of most rural schools in Matabeleland South and North provinces which still do not have water and sanitation facilities at a time there are fears of an outbreak of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

A report on the state of sources of water and toilets at Mtshabi Secondary School in Nkayi in Matabeleland North shows that water sources and sanitation facilities collapsed due to heavy rains leaving both teachers and students stranded.

Rural Community Empowerment Trust coordinator in Matabeleland North Vumani Ndlovu said although schools had opened, there was a huge difference between attending and learning.

"Teachers are complaining of lack of funds. It will take three weeks for a teacher in Dandanda, Mahlalufikile, Dongamuzi , Dlamini in Tsholotsho and Simbo in Nkayi to reach their schools," Ndlovu said.

"Only urban and boarding schools will survive. Rural schools are in danger."

An educationist, Thembelani Dube, said schools were not ready to resume classes under the current conditions.
"The infrastructure is not adequate. Physical distancing is a major stumbling block. Both rural and urban schools have inadequate structures when the rest of the learners join in on March 22," he said.

"Poor remuneration of educators compared to the uniformed forces is also a negative factor. The majority of educators did not make it to their work stations due to the pay dates. So the majority opted to wait for the salaries."

He added: "Proper remuneration of educators will ensure learning and teaching takes place in those open classrooms. Most rural schools in deep Matabeleland North are very much in a bad shape in terms of additional teachers, and adequate infrastructure for physical distancing by both educators and learners."

Human rights activist Effie Ncube said it was important for schools to open at some point but in a responsible way. "No public school is ready. So there is a danger that most of the public schools may spread Covid-19 at an alarming rate unless the government invests money to ensure that schools get all the protective material needed," he said.

Filabusi-based social worker Sibongile Sibanda said most schools in Insiza rural were in shambles in terms of infrastructure and water facilities.

"They may not comply with Covid-19 protocols and opening them without capacitating them will spell doom for the learners and teachers," Sibanda said.

Former Bulilima East legislator Norman Mpofu said a conducive environment for schools opening will only be created when government provides teachers and leaners with adequate PPE.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said the School Improvement Grant was providing schools with funds to do the necessary upgrades.

"While we cannot predict if there will be any cases of Covid-19 or not, we are doing our best through our standard operating procedures to ensure that every school is a safe environment for learning," Ndoro said.

"We are happy that last year, all the learners who contracted the virus recovered and we had no single fatality amongst our learners."

A total of $600 million was set aside by the government to be disbursed to the needy schools for upgrading their sanitation facilities .

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mines ministry petitioned over Chinese mine

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe borders to open soon, says Mthuli Ncube

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

3 mins ago | 4 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

4 mins ago | 5 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

16 mins ago | 30 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

26 mins ago | 29 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

29 mins ago | 32 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

39 mins ago | 68 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

46 mins ago | 51 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

1 hr ago | 145 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

1 hr ago | 360 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

12 hrs ago | 2790 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

12 hrs ago | 2025 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

13 hrs ago | 471 Views

U.S.-based Zimbabwean man pounded wife with hammer, set family house on fire

13 hrs ago | 1469 Views

'Zimbabwe churches not honest brokers'

17 hrs ago | 1627 Views

2023 increasingly looks like a lost cause for Zimbabwe opposition

17 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mudenda to drop inept Parly chairpersons

17 hrs ago | 721 Views

Civil servants push for better salaries

17 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar

21 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Detective stabbed to death

21 hrs ago | 3369 Views

There's nothing 'Excellent' about a president, the sooner Zimbabweans got rid of such hero-worshipping titles the better

23 hrs ago | 1528 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days