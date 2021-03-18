Latest News Editor's Choice


National

Mines ministry petitioned over Chinese mine

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE National Union of Mines Quarrying, Iron and Steel Workers of Zimbabwe (NUMQISWZ) has petitioned the Matabeleland South offices of the ministry of Mines over claims that a Hope Fountain-based Chinese mine is failing to provide workers with safety clothing.

Legal education and training officer of the union Shadreck Pelewelo claimed in the petition that Fools Investment mine was causing its employees to work without protective clothing in violation of Section 7 and 8 of the Mining Management and Safety Regulations, 1990.

"We call upon your office to act swiftly as workers' health is at risk," he said.

Underground workers are reportedly working without helmets, work suits, gumboots and are not provided with masks underground. Matabeleland South Mining director Khumbulani Mlangeni said he had not yet seen the letter and promised to investigate.

Source - the standard

