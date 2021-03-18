Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's party plots 'massive response' to recalls

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance says it plans to respond to the controversial ongoing recalls of its legislators from Parliament with protests as it accuses President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government of engineering the chaos.

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti, who is also MDC alliance deputy president, became one of the biggest victims of the recalls after the Lucia Matibengaled People's Democratic Party (PDP) was allowed to recall six legislators.

Other recalled MPs were Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula), and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South), who were all once PDP members.

That brought the number of recalled legislators since last year to 48.

Others were recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T after they refused to back his formation and insisted they were members of the MDC alliance party.

Mwonzora has been accused of working with Mnangagwa's government to cripple the Nelson Chamisa-led opposition, which has refused to recognise the Zanu-PF leader's 2018 election victory.

Clifford Hlatywayo, the MDC alliance spokesperson, said they will protest against alleged abuse of state institutions such as Parliament, courts and the police.
"Right now people are mobilising each other for a citizen convergence for change," Hlatywayo said.

"It's about the people, not the looting elite in a dying party Zanu-PF.

"Zanu-PF can't survive on its own without abusing state institutions, and in fact it's non-existent.

"I challenge them face to face, no police, no soldiers, no courts, no state funds, no government inputs, no abusing of government ministries, no guns etc. They
are dead."

He said the recalling of opposition MPs was a continuation of the manipulation of the outcome of the 2018 elections.

"This regime is illegitimate, it crooked it's way to the state house, using the Supreme Court, Zimbabwe Election Commission, military and other institutions of the state," Hlatywayo said.

"It's not the product of the people by the people, so whatever it does is not for the people.

"Making people suffer is a lubricant to this illegitimate regime.

"That's why it's illegally recalling the people's representatives in councils and Parliament."

He added: "But it's plot has been exposed.

"The people are speaking and in the near future their voices will be louder."

Mnangagwa's government has in the past dealt ruthlessly with dissent, claiming that its rivals want to seize power illegally.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chadzamira breathes fire, says rates must fall

37 mins ago | 58 Views

Zanu-PF goes after Makwarimba

37 mins ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MP, councillors clash over CDF

37 mins ago | 21 Views

Chiwenga brews shocker

3 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Econet blames network woes on heavy rains, power cuts

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Bigwigs risk losing properties worth US$4m

4 hrs ago | 919 Views

CNRG calls for Dendairy to publicly renounce its interest in Chilonga

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Why Chinese model has not benefited Africa

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

No evidence that Masvingo death was linked to Covid-19 vaccine

4 hrs ago | 372 Views

Village head up for rape

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Zimbabwe's telecoms face crisis as overheads outpace revenues

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Govt makes U-turn on medical insurance

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Delta completes MBC takeover

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

75% of Bulawayo's industrial plants idle

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

The rise and fall of Nyoni: Drugs, booze and kidnapping

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe's Abubakar Moffat poised for breakthrough move in Spain

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Catching up with Lovemore Majaivana

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Shock over high numbers of stateless learners in Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mines ministry petitioned over Chinese mine

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

Alarm over schools

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe borders to open soon, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

4 hrs ago | 157 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

4 hrs ago | 270 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

4 hrs ago | 338 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

5 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

16 hrs ago | 3139 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

16 hrs ago | 2328 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

16 hrs ago | 563 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

17 hrs ago | 508 Views

U.S.-based Zimbabwean man pounded wife with hammer, set family house on fire

17 hrs ago | 1547 Views

'Zimbabwe churches not honest brokers'

21 hrs ago | 1671 Views

2023 increasingly looks like a lost cause for Zimbabwe opposition

21 hrs ago | 1255 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days