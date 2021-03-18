Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF goes after Makwarimba

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
It never rains but pours for the Makwarimba family as Zanu-PF Masvingo province has demoted Phainos from his position as the deputy provincial political commissar and barring him from attending the party's Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) and Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) meetings.

The Makwarimbas, who recently lost their father Clemence to Covid-19, were at the centre of controversy during the Zanu-PF District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections after they openly expressed their dissatisfaction on the manner on which the elections were conducted in the province.

In a letter dated February 3, 2021, addressed to Phainos, Zanu-PF provincial disciplinary committee said that he is an illegitimate member of the provincial executive.

"The provincial disciplinary committee notifies you that you are not a legitimate member of the Provincial Executive Committee as there are no minutes to support your co-option into the executive.

"You are hereby barred from attending any Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee and Provincial Executive Committee meetings with immediate effect," reads the letter.

The committee chairperson and deputy provincial chair Robson Mavhenyengwa said Phainos, who has served for about five years in the commissariat department, has been reduced to a card carrying member.

"We are just doing our job and we found out that there were no supporting documents to Makwarimba's (Phainos) position.

"There is nothing amiss about it because the procedure is very clear and it should be followed. Whenever there is a co-option, there should be minutes which are presented to the PEC and PCC meetings.

"No such procedure happened with Makwarimba," said Mavhenyengwa.

Phainos told TellZim News that he was shocked to receive a letter from the disciplinary committee as he was unaware of any disciplinary case.

"What I know is that I was co-opted and I have served with distinction for the past five year. It boggles the mind when one says I was not co-opted after five years.

"It just does not make any sense. The letter came from the disciplinary committee and I do not recall have any disciplinary case.

"This was an administrative issue so why was the disciplinary committee involved? Nothing makes sense at all. Who should produce the so called minutes?

"The letter says it is clarifying my position in the province yet I never sought any clarification," said Phainos.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Food distribution programme ends

32 mins ago | 54 Views

450 youths join Zanu-PF

34 mins ago | 100 Views

Reckless drivers to lose licences

35 mins ago | 56 Views

Chiwenga's wife likely to abscond trial, says court

36 mins ago | 81 Views

Chadzamira breathes fire, says rates must fall

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF MP, councillors clash over CDF

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Chiwenga brews shocker

4 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Chamisa's party plots 'massive response' to recalls

4 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Econet blames network woes on heavy rains, power cuts

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Bigwigs risk losing properties worth US$4m

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

CNRG calls for Dendairy to publicly renounce its interest in Chilonga

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

Why Chinese model has not benefited Africa

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

No evidence that Masvingo death was linked to Covid-19 vaccine

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Village head up for rape

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe's telecoms face crisis as overheads outpace revenues

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Govt makes U-turn on medical insurance

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Delta completes MBC takeover

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

75% of Bulawayo's industrial plants idle

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

The rise and fall of Nyoni: Drugs, booze and kidnapping

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zimbabwe's Abubakar Moffat poised for breakthrough move in Spain

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Catching up with Lovemore Majaivana

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

Shock over high numbers of stateless learners in Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mines ministry petitioned over Chinese mine

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Alarm over schools

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe borders to open soon, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 493 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

5 hrs ago | 136 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

6 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

6 hrs ago | 815 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

17 hrs ago | 3175 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

17 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

17 hrs ago | 567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days