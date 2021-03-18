Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chadzamira breathes fire, says rates must fall

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Emotions are boiling and tampers are flaring after the City of Masvingo increased rates by over 500 percent against objections from residents with Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira joining the campaign slamming the city fathers for being unreasonable and insensitive.

Addressing a Zanu-PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting today (March 20), Chadzamira said there was no justification whatsoever for the city council to increase rates against the background of poor service delivery and residents' poor earnings.

Chadzamira said councils should make sure that they engage residents before making reviews which have an impact on their livelihoods.

"Our urban and rural local authorities should sit down with the residents whenever they want to increase rates. They must see whether the services they are offering justify the increments.

"They must see whether increasing rates by 600 percent or 800 percent margins are fair to residents. Let us consider the earnings of our people. The money that is being charged by council is way beyond the earnings of residents.

"Someone earns $2 000 per month for his family and the council comes and charge $8 000 or $9 000 to the same person. Where do they expect the money to come from?

"As much as we want our councils to grow, we also need to look at the other side of citizens, are they able to pay and are you able to deliver the services," said Chadzamira.

He said the city council must reduce rates in consultation with residents and not hide behind the notion that the budget had already been approved.

"Coordination is very important and we should sit down with residents and make sure that they have an input on the budget. We should agree before increasing rates.

"I understand there is an outcry over exorbitant rates and dialogue is the only way out. Councils should engage residents to come up with fair and affordable rates.

"It does not matter whether the budget was approved by the ministry of local government, revising the rates downwards is not an issue. Rates must be revised downwards through engagement with residents. This does not need anyone from Harare but we can do it here on our own," said Chadzamira.

To register their anger and discontent, disgruntled residents went on a spree spraying graffiti in the Central Business District (CBD) on Friday calling on rates to fall.

City of Masvingo has justified the increments saying they are reasonable and would facilitate effective service delivery.

A feedback meeting to residents attended strictly by invitation amounted to nothing on Friday after residents rejected all the council's justifications.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Food distribution programme ends

36 mins ago | 65 Views

450 youths join Zanu-PF

38 mins ago | 116 Views

Reckless drivers to lose licences

40 mins ago | 62 Views

Chiwenga's wife likely to abscond trial, says court

40 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF goes after Makwarimba

1 hr ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF MP, councillors clash over CDF

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Chiwenga brews shocker

4 hrs ago | 2417 Views

Chamisa's party plots 'massive response' to recalls

4 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Econet blames network woes on heavy rains, power cuts

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Bigwigs risk losing properties worth US$4m

4 hrs ago | 1084 Views

CNRG calls for Dendairy to publicly renounce its interest in Chilonga

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Why Chinese model has not benefited Africa

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

No evidence that Masvingo death was linked to Covid-19 vaccine

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Village head up for rape

4 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe's telecoms face crisis as overheads outpace revenues

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Govt makes U-turn on medical insurance

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Delta completes MBC takeover

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

75% of Bulawayo's industrial plants idle

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

The rise and fall of Nyoni: Drugs, booze and kidnapping

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe's Abubakar Moffat poised for breakthrough move in Spain

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Catching up with Lovemore Majaivana

5 hrs ago | 584 Views

Shock over high numbers of stateless learners in Matabeleland

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mines ministry petitioned over Chinese mine

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Alarm over schools

5 hrs ago | 137 Views

Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

5 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe borders to open soon, says Mthuli Ncube

5 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

5 hrs ago | 176 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 494 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

5 hrs ago | 362 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

6 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

17 hrs ago | 3176 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

17 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

17 hrs ago | 567 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days