Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

450 youths join Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
450 youths join Zanu-PF Zanu-PF Harare Province Youths Chairman Emmanuel Mahachi (right) welcomes new members who joined Zanu-PF at a meeting held at the party's provincial offices in Harare yesterday - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda
At least 450 Harare youths yesterday officially joined Zanu-PF, as the party's youth wing intensified its mobilisation drive ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The party's provincial youth league leadership received some of the new members at a welcoming ceremony at the party's provincial headquarters.

The youths were recruited through social media campaigns over the last three weeks.

Addressing the new members, Zanu-PF Harare province youth chairperson Emmanuel Mahachi said the party's Youth League plans to recruit more than a million members before the elections.

"This was just a reception of a few youths who are joining the people's party, more are coming, and they were just here so that they get to know their leadership," said Mahachi.

"We want to acquaint the new members with the party's structure, from the cell level up to the presidium."

The Youth League, he said, had realised that there was growing appetite among youths to join the party.

"So the youngsters are important to the party and we will empower them so that they participate in economic and national development of their country.

"We have realised that most youths have become tech-savvy; that is why we used social media campaigns and here we are.

"A lot more are coming as we gear up for 2023."

Provincial vice chairperson Golden Mavesere said youths will deliver victory for the party during the next elections.

"The party is built on unity and it is a party that takes care of its youth.

"We will have a day where new members will go through an ideological training about the party, getting them to know the structures and the entire leadership from cells to the presidium," said Mavesere.

The event was held under strict Covid-19 protocols.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Reckless drivers to lose licences

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Chiwenga's wife likely to abscond trial, says court

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chadzamira breathes fire, says rates must fall

44 mins ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF goes after Makwarimba

44 mins ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF MP, councillors clash over CDF

45 mins ago | 26 Views

Chiwenga brews shocker

4 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Chamisa's party plots 'massive response' to recalls

4 hrs ago | 906 Views

Econet blames network woes on heavy rains, power cuts

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bigwigs risk losing properties worth US$4m

4 hrs ago | 945 Views

CNRG calls for Dendairy to publicly renounce its interest in Chilonga

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Why Chinese model has not benefited Africa

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

No evidence that Masvingo death was linked to Covid-19 vaccine

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Village head up for rape

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe's telecoms face crisis as overheads outpace revenues

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Govt makes U-turn on medical insurance

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Delta completes MBC takeover

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

75% of Bulawayo's industrial plants idle

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

The rise and fall of Nyoni: Drugs, booze and kidnapping

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe's Abubakar Moffat poised for breakthrough move in Spain

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Catching up with Lovemore Majaivana

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

Shock over high numbers of stateless learners in Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mines ministry petitioned over Chinese mine

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Alarm over schools

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe borders to open soon, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 419 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

16 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

16 hrs ago | 2338 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

16 hrs ago | 563 Views

African education has many surprising outcomes

17 hrs ago | 509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days