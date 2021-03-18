450 youths join Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

At least 450 Harare youths yesterday officially joined Zanu-PF, as the party's youth wing intensified its mobilisation drive ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.The party's provincial youth league leadership received some of the new members at a welcoming ceremony at the party's provincial headquarters.The youths were recruited through social media campaigns over the last three weeks.Addressing the new members, Zanu-PF Harare province youth chairperson Emmanuel Mahachi said the party's Youth League plans to recruit more than a million members before the elections."This was just a reception of a few youths who are joining the people's party, more are coming, and they were just here so that they get to know their leadership," said Mahachi."We want to acquaint the new members with the party's structure, from the cell level up to the presidium."The Youth League, he said, had realised that there was growing appetite among youths to join the party."So the youngsters are important to the party and we will empower them so that they participate in economic and national development of their country."We have realised that most youths have become tech-savvy; that is why we used social media campaigns and here we are."A lot more are coming as we gear up for 2023."Provincial vice chairperson Golden Mavesere said youths will deliver victory for the party during the next elections."The party is built on unity and it is a party that takes care of its youth."We will have a day where new members will go through an ideological training about the party, getting them to know the structures and the entire leadership from cells to the presidium," said Mavesere.The event was held under strict Covid-19 protocols.