Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Food distribution programme ends

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
450 youths join Zanu-PF Zanu-PF Harare Province Youths Chairman Emmanuel Mahachi (right) welcomes new members who joined Zanu-PF at a meeting held at the party's provincial offices in Harare yesterday - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda
GRAIN distribution to vulnerable households will be discontinued next month while the Government recalibrates the programme to target only households that fail to harvest adequate grain this season, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.

The Food Deficit Mitigation Programme will be stopped briefly and will only commence after the 2021 Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (Zimvac) report has been finalised, he said.

Zimbabwe is primed to record a bumper grain harvest this season on the back of a good rainy season and timely input distribution to farmers by the Government.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Minister Mavima said the Government will remain on the lookout for any distress calls.

"In line with the Food Deficit Mitigation Program policy, Cabinet has approved the re-targeting exercise for 2021-2022 cycle," he said.

"We will stop grain distribution at the end of April, which coincides with the end of the peak hunger period.

"Distributions will only commence after the 2021 Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Committee (Zimvac) results are published and retargeting done.

"The Ministry will however, be on the lookout for distress calls even during the period of retargeting."

He said results from the Zimvac assessment will inform the re-targeting exercise.

"To ensure that assistance is channelled to those districts and areas that have the highest levels of food insecurity, a targeting methodology based on vulnerability assessments (first and second Round of Crop Assessments and the May Zimvac) has been developed for the national, district and community levels," said Minister Mavima.

"The results of these assessments will inform the re-targeting exercise which will be based on science. The FDMS will be implemented in most food insecure districts as identified by the second crop assessment and the May Zimvac Rural Livelihoods Assessment results.

"Assistance will depend on the estimated level of vulnerability."

He said over 735 000 vulnerable households are receiving food handouts every month in the country,s eight rural under the grain distribution programme.

Minister Mavima said the Government last disbursed Covid-19 allowances to vulnerable households in September last year.

"We have not received funds for this programme in 2021. However, cash transfers for the 23 Child Protection Supported Districts continue.

"Allowances for cash transfers have been raised from $300 to $1 500 per month per household of 5 people. There is no Treasury authority to extend Covid-19 allowances beyond December 2020."



Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

450 youths join Zanu-PF

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Reckless drivers to lose licences

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chiwenga's wife likely to abscond trial, says court

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Chadzamira breathes fire, says rates must fall

45 mins ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF goes after Makwarimba

46 mins ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF MP, councillors clash over CDF

46 mins ago | 26 Views

Chiwenga brews shocker

4 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Chamisa's party plots 'massive response' to recalls

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Econet blames network woes on heavy rains, power cuts

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bigwigs risk losing properties worth US$4m

4 hrs ago | 952 Views

CNRG calls for Dendairy to publicly renounce its interest in Chilonga

4 hrs ago | 261 Views

Why Chinese model has not benefited Africa

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

No evidence that Masvingo death was linked to Covid-19 vaccine

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Village head up for rape

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe's telecoms face crisis as overheads outpace revenues

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Govt makes U-turn on medical insurance

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Delta completes MBC takeover

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

75% of Bulawayo's industrial plants idle

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

The rise and fall of Nyoni: Drugs, booze and kidnapping

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabwe's Abubakar Moffat poised for breakthrough move in Spain

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Catching up with Lovemore Majaivana

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Shock over high numbers of stateless learners in Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mines ministry petitioned over Chinese mine

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Alarm over schools

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Lockdowns reduce Zimra revenues

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe borders to open soon, says Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zanu-PF strengthens factions ravaged structures

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates new Tanzania President

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Broadcasters should speak all national languages'

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Fireworks expected at Bosso AGM

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

NRZ to bring back electric trains

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Why I decided to join Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 425 Views

Govt offers 75% to civil servants

4 hrs ago | 334 Views

Prophet by day, sangoma by night

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Yes, you can legislate for patriotism

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Danger lurking at passport offices

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Another bloodbath at Zupco

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tobacco pricing headache

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Kombi full of stolen goats intercepted at roadblock

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Diasporans, locals mobilise to save Esigodini District Hospital

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Two-day schooling week gets green light

4 hrs ago | 340 Views

500 Bulawayo houses on wetlands to go

5 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mass vaccination starts in Vic Falls

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Parents abroad demand that their children do law and medicine

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe has reformed security services

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

President Magufuli: Letter to Prof. Lumumba of Kenya Cc. Energy Mutodi; Bcc African Presidents

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law, daughter struggle to complete mansion

16 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Ex-Zapu leaders anxious over Mohadi successor

16 hrs ago | 2340 Views

Zimbabwe military must not subvert democratic institutions

16 hrs ago | 563 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days