Chebundo's MDC allies feel betrayed

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FORMER MDC founding member Blessing Chebundo's recent decision to join his tormentors in Zanu-PF does not make sense, MDC Alliance Midlands province spokesperson Takavafira Zhou has said.

Zhou worked closely with the ex-legislator, famed for humiliating defeats on the now state President Emmerson Mnangagwa when the latter was still contesting for parliament some years back.

This however came at a personal cost as the former Kwekwe MP had his home torched by some suspected Zanu-PF supporters.

Chebundo was presented by Mnangagwa at State House recently as a born again Zanu-PF follower.

Zhou found the decision by Chebundo to jump ship as very awkward.

"I certainly have had high regard for Chebundo as a tried and tested cadre who did not join MDC but was part of the original founders of MDC," Zhou told NewZimbabwe.com this week.

"He exuded great courage contesting against Mnangagwa and experienced great brutalities at the hands of Zanu-PF including burning of his own house.

"Many MDC cadres rallied behind Chebundo as the face of courage and democratic principles; it is unbelievable that he willingly joined Zanu-PF.

"It does not make sense and does not add up. There is more than meets the eye and history will reveal it one day.

"Many MDC cadres who defended him when he was under great Zanu-PF persecution feel betrayed and abused."

MDC Alliance spokesperson for Kwekwe Searchmore Muringani said Chebundo's defection, while expected, was still sad as many party followers died and lost valuable property while fighting to protect him.

He slammed his former ally's alleged selfishness which has driven the ex-MP to dump his allies for "30 pieces of silver".

"He is a fortune seeker without people at heart, he is purely motivated by 30 pieces of silver…the unbridled greed, ambition for power and lucre has made him sell his soul and betray those who stood by him in the time of Zanu-PF terror from the year 2000 to 2008.

"We have political victims in Kwekwe, people like Mutyanda who was murdered by Zanu-PF thugs led by Emmerson Mnangagwa because of his closeness to Chebundo.

"Many were tortured, raped, lost their jobs, displaced, marriages were broken and houses were burnt.

"People suffered because they were protecting Blessing Chebundo as the torch bearer of change. Little did they know he was after personal interests, not change," said Muringani.

The MDC Alliance spokesperson said Chebundo's departure could be good riddance after the former lawmaker had been rejected both within his party and the broader electorate in parliamentary elections.

"Already they were not seeing his relevance in the party since they had disowned him twice by voting for an independent candidate and recently, opted for a new shadow MP awaiting by-elections," Muringani said.

Source - newzimbabwe

