Mahachi, Rusike jet in

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The South Africa-based duo of Evans Rusike and Kuda Mahachi have arrived in the country ahead of the Warriors' crunch back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia this week.

Mahachi, who came off the bench to level matters for SuperSport United in their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch in a DStv Premiership match on Friday, is bullish ahead of the AFCON matches, while Rusike is relishing the prospects of helping his country qualify for the African showpiece set for Cameroon.

"Working hard is all that is needed if we are to qualify for the finals in Cameroon. We have a good chance and what is left for us is to fight as Warriors so that we get good results against Botswana before coming back home to seal our qualification when we play Zambia, hoping to grind a favourable result as well," said Mahachi.

Rusike weighed in, "Of course we will be missing some of our key players in the squad but still I believe those available for selection will do duty and make the country proud. What is now needed is to work as a unity and make sure we get to he results that will take us to the AFCON tourney."

The Warriors camp has had yet another boost ahead of the crucial matches as Belgian based forward and Warriors skipper, Knowledge Musona continues to gain his goal-scoring form.

The 30-year-old, who returned to action three weeks ago after being sidelined by an ankle injury since January, scored as his side KAS Eupen beat Kortrijk 2-nil this Saturday.

This comes at a time when the Warriors technical department is sweating over the fitness and absence of some key players who include Tino Kadewere, Marvelous Nakamba and Khama Billiat.

While Musona's return is an exciting development, Golden Arrows' Knox Mtizwa will not be available for the AFCON ties after suffering an injury that saw him being excluded from his side's clash against Cape Town City on Saturday.

The Warriors are on second position in Group H with 5 points while Botswana are on 4 and Zambia 3 points to anchor the table.

If Zimbabwe manage to get past The Zebras and Chipolopolo good, it will join Algeria who have already qualified for the AFCON finals slated for Cameroon.

Source - zbc

