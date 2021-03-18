Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa jets off to Tanzania

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa left for Dar es Salaam, Tanzania this afternoon where he is set to join other African and world leaders in mourning the passing on of Tanzanian President John Magufuli (61), due to a heart ailment.

President Magufuli, who is set to be buried on March 25, was a strident critic of the illegal economic sanctions imposed by some Western nations on Zimbabwe and demanded that they be lifted.

Tanzanian Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has since been sworn in as President to complete the rest of his term which ends in 2025.

Tanzania declared 14 days of mourning for its leader who rose from humble beginnings in the rural areas to become the country's first citizen.

In his condolence message conveyed last Friday, President Mnangagwa said the untimely death of Dr Magufuli had robbed the country of a true friend and Pan-Africanist who was unwavering in his call for the removal of the illegal economic sanctions that were imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations.

"President Magufuli's untimely death has robbed the people of Tanzania and the rest of the African continent of an exemplary father and astute leader. The legacy of the late President Magufuli is not limited to his untiring efforts to promote development and peace in Tanzania but to the roles he played as a Pan-Africanist beyond the borders of his country.

President Mnangagwa is being accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade acting Minister Professor Amon Murwira, president of the Chiefs Council Fortune Charumbira and other senior Government officials.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda permanent secretary for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador James Manzou and service chiefs.



Source - the herald

