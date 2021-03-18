Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe reports zero Covid-19 deaths

by Staff reporter
THE country did not record any Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, although 10 new cases recorded.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care 523 front line workers were vaccinated yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 42 210 countrywide.

The Ministry said all the 10 new cases are local transmissions.

Five cases were reported in Bulawayo followed by Harare with two cases, Matabeleland South two cases while Mashonaland Central recorded one case.

"All 10 new cases are local transmissions. There are 51 hospitalised cases, 7 asymptomatic, 31 mild to moderate, nine severe cases and four intensive care unit," read the statement.

So far, eight new recoveries were reported while the national recovery rate stands at 93,4 percent and active cases went up to 895 yesterday.

A total of 744 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity was 1,3 percent.

"As of March, 20 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 36 662 confirmed cases, 34 257 recoveries and 1 510 deaths," read the statement.

