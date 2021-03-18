Latest News Editor's Choice


'Can Mnangagwa declare a war against potholes' - Mzembi

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi has challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deal with potholes which are now a menace in the country's various roads.

Mzembi said it takes the leadership commitment for the problem to be solved.

"Can @edmnangagwa declare "a war against potholes" seeing the monthly clean-up campaigns have lost stem! Zvimwe zvinongoda leadership kuti zvivadziriswe..l worked at Ministry of Mines Exchange Building AX the road in the late 80s ,Gweru was still Gwelo.." Mzembi said via Twitter.


Other Twitter users said potholes were there during the president Robert Mugabe regime when Mzembi was also in power.

"But Walter ,this did not start in Nov 2017 were you guys not seeing it prior to November 2017? questioned Nyasha Siziba.

Vox Populi Vox Del, said "Gweru was still Gwelo " this statement can be construed as an unAfrican.It portrays that Zimbabwe was better in the colonial era. If so then you helped to lower the standards by looting when you served in free Zim gvt."

However, a lot of people are losing lives due to road traffic accidents caused by potholes.

Source - Byo24News

